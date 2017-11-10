Taylor Swift is in love. With her new album, Reputation, that much is clear. Sure, the album boasts many complex lyrics and references, but it's so obvious that Swift is in a happy relationship right now. In fact, Taylor Swift's use of "baby" in Reputation may reveal a huge clue about the album. And, no, it's not a pregnancy or an engagement announcement. It's not really an announcement at all, except that maybe, just maybe, Swift has found her true love, and she wants to distinguish him from all the others in her past.

Because, as it turns out, pretty much every happy, relationship-centered song on Reputation features Swift referring to her "baby" (or, once, her "babe"). On the flip side, any breakup-esque tune is noticeably absent of any "baby" or "babe." Basically, if Swift sings "baby," she means her current boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. And while this may not seem like much, it could be a very strategic move from Swift in differentiating between her past loves and her current one. As Swifties will know, Alwyn has been hailed as Swift's best relationship to date, and fans and friends alike are all rooting for them to stay together.

And truly, if this theory is correct, and every "baby" is pointed at Alwyn, then it's worth delving into what songs feature that precise word. So, let the games begin!

It Starts With The First Song On The Album

The first track on Reputation asks a seemingly simple question, if the listener is ready for it. But, for a while, fans weren't sure who the song was about. The line "Younger than my exes" certainly points to Alwyn, who is 26 years old, compared to Swift's recent exes, 33-year-old Calvin Harris and 36-year-old Tom Hiddleston. But with island imagery, fans couldn't help but recall Swift's well-documented trip with Harris to a magical beach for their anniversary.

However, in the chorus of "...Ready For It?" Swift sings, "In the middle of the night, in my dreams/ You should see the things we do, baby." So, the Alwyn theory sticks, and so does the "baby" idea, as Reputation's first track is certainly not a breakup song.

