Tea Clothing's Newest Collection Will Make Your Kid Want To Soak Up The World

By
Even though I loathe the summer heat and humidity in the south, I have to say I love summer clothes for babies, kids, and tweens. While I personally would rather wear scarves and sweaters all year round, I do enjoy the vibrant colors and whimsy outfits for kids. And the new spring/summer collection from Tea clothing definitely doesn't disappoint.

What makes Tea Collection so special? In case you haven't heard, other than their adorable, one-of-a-kind prints and styes, their clothes are ethically sourced, and "intended for citizens of the world." According to the press release, "Tea's intent is to open a window to global culture with clothes designed to spark curiosity, creativity and connection." So how do they do this? To find inspiration for their clothing collections, Tea has traveled to more than 30 different countries, and has even "donated nearly half a million dollars through the Global Fund for Children to support grassroots initiatives in each city [they] travel to."

For their spring and summer line, which you'll see below, the design team and Tea founder and CEO Leigh Rawdon "visited Asia, sourcing indigos from Vietnam, rustic embroidery from Thailand, ikats from Myanmar, Philippine wovens, Indonesian batiks and more, creating unexpected, yet perfectly complementary combinations for the season — a new kind of global statement," says the press release. Basically? This line will give your kid a thirst for the world.

1. Printed Trapeze Dress

$33

Tea

How adorable is this printed trapeze dress? I want it in my size. This springy and fresh print is perfect for fun in the sun.

2. Printed Skirted Tank Dress

$36

Tea

Aren't these toucans adorable? This print looks like a piece of modern art and it's breezy, fun, and comfortable for a spring and summer filled with sunshine and plenty of skirt twirls.

3. Printed Keyhole Dress

$36

Tea

This dress is made with 100 percent jersey cotton, and it's as soft as it is adorable. The keyhole in the back makes it particularly fun.

4. Madras Ruffle Neck Dress

$46

Tea

The cut and style of this dress is perfect for spring and summer. And plaid is always in style.

5. Sea Turtles Graphic Tea

$25

Tea

One turtle is pretty rad, but two turtles? I can't even. This shirt looks so beautiful and will be a great piece for your kid to wear during the spring and summer months.

6. Woodblock Tiger Tee

$25

Tea

Your tween will love this tiger tee. According to the description this tee is roaring with style and is "a tribute to woodblock printing, an ancient technique widely used throughout East Asia."

7. Italian Bluebell Romper

$30

Tea

I almost want to have another baby in the chance it may be a girl just so I can put her in this outfit. What says spring more than beautiful flowers? A romper with bluebell flowers on there.

8. Wandoo Smocked Romper

$36

Tea

According to the description, "The wandoo tree grows along the shallow valleys or low ridges in the southwest region of West Australia." And this print is just too gorgeous for words.

9. Patterned Tank Romper

$27

Tea

Your baby will be ready for all kinds of spring adventures in this adorable striped romper. The fact that it's a tank makes it even more comfortable for them to be in the warm weather.

10. Patterned Cruiser Baby Shorts

$30

Tea

I want these adorable baby shorts in every color pattern for my son. They're made from "comfy French terry," and the stripes give it an extra pop of fun.

11. Wrap Top Baby Outfit

$36

Tea

The prints on this wrap top baby outfit are "inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia." And it's definitely a one-of-a-kind outfit for your precious baby.

12. Wrap Romper

$25

Tea

How cool is this romper? Not only are there adorable baby pandas all over it and it's a chic black and white, but the way it wraps is so cool. Your baby will look stylish and feel cozy, that's for sure.

13. Lion Raglan Tee

$27

Tea

It will be your kid's lucky day every time they wear this awesome lion raglan tee shirt. According to the description, the "lion dance" is a traditional dance performed to bring good luck in Chinese culture.

14. Short Sleeve Happy Hoodie

$30

Tea

Perfect for layering on those spring days where it's cooler in the morning than in the afternoon, this adorable and stylish short sleeve hoodie will be the perfect addition to your kid's wardrobe.

15. Solid Handkerchief Hem Skirt

$40

Tea

I seriously want this skirt in my size, because I'd literally wear it all the time. But your kid will enjoy all the twirling they'll be able to do in this adorable hem skirt all spring and summer long.

16. Printed Elastic Waist Dress

$43

Tea

This fit and flared elastic waist dress is the perfect spring and summer dress for your tween. Pair it with some leggings and they'll be all set and layered for spring.

17. Hi Lo Tank Dress

$46

Tea

I'm a big fan of the hi lo dress styles, and this hi lo tank dress for kids is definitely a stylish piece for the tween in your life.

18. Footed Romper

$25

Tea

Look at these adorable footie pajamas, y'all. Tea has a ton of different patterns to choose from, but be warned it will be hard to choose just one style, because they're all so darn adorable.