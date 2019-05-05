Even though I loathe the summer heat and humidity in the south, I have to say I love summer clothes for babies, kids, and tweens. While I personally would rather wear scarves and sweaters all year round, I do enjoy the vibrant colors and whimsy outfits for kids. And the new spring/summer collection from Tea clothing definitely doesn't disappoint.

What makes Tea Collection so special? In case you haven't heard, other than their adorable, one-of-a-kind prints and styes, their clothes are ethically sourced, and "intended for citizens of the world." According to the press release, "Tea's intent is to open a window to global culture with clothes designed to spark curiosity, creativity and connection." So how do they do this? To find inspiration for their clothing collections, Tea has traveled to more than 30 different countries, and has even "donated nearly half a million dollars through the Global Fund for Children to support grassroots initiatives in each city [they] travel to."

For their spring and summer line, which you'll see below, the design team and Tea founder and CEO Leigh Rawdon "visited Asia, sourcing indigos from Vietnam, rustic embroidery from Thailand, ikats from Myanmar, Philippine wovens, Indonesian batiks and more, creating unexpected, yet perfectly complementary combinations for the season — a new kind of global statement," says the press release. Basically? This line will give your kid a thirst for the world.