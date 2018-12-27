It's no secret Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton make cute kids. Exhibit A: Floyd and Wharton's 1-year-old daughter, Ryder, is beyond adorable. Given this fact, it's fair to wonder if Cheyenne Floyd wants more kids with Cory Wharton.

Wharton and Floyd joined Teen Mom OG after meeting on MTV's The Challenge: Rivals III, a reality competition series. Wharton and Floyd have an interesting backstory because they dealt with some paternity drama before establishing a successful co-parenting relationship. Wharton, for example, didn't know that Ryder was his child until October 2017, six months after her birth in April 2017, according to Cosmopolitan. The paternity revelation came to light because Ryder has VLCAD, aka "Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency," according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD).

VLCAD, for those who don't already know, "is a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting)," according to (GARD). When a body can't turn fats into energy, a "metabolic crisis" can occur.

The good news is Ryder is doing just fine, and her parents get along really well. So well, in fact, that some people suspect they might have another baby together in the future. But is this an actual possibility? It sounds like the answer is yes.

Floyd revealed the big news during the Teen Mom OG reunion Monday night, nodding her head when asked if she wants to have another kid with Wharton, according to In Touch Weekly.

As for Wharton? He's "100 percent" on board with the idea. Exciting stuff, right?

The only problem, of course, is how they'd make this happen. While Floyd is interested in a serious and committed relationship Ryder's dad, Wharton doesn't feel the same way at the moment.

It ultimately sounds like a timing issue, with Cheyenne admitting that she's open to waiting. “I mean, I don’t know how long I will wait, but I’ll wait," she said.

If the two aren't ready to get together romantically, they could opt for the In vitro fertilization (IVF) route. Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick once considered this option, a situation they previously discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Whatever she wants but probably just do it like artificially just so it's like not weird," Disick said about having another baby with Kardashian, according to Ace Showbiz.

Either way, it sounds like Wharton and Floyd are committed to co-parenting Ryder time being. Floyd thinks they co-parent so well because they were never involved in a romantic relationship. "We never crossed that line to begin with," she told a friend during lunch, according to MTV. "We were at that flirting, ‘Okay, let’s talk a little bit’ stage.”

It also doesn't hurt that Floyd credits Wharton for lifting her out of one of the "darkest periods" of her "life," according to a Teen Mom OG clip Wharton shared to Instagram.

Wharton feels as equally lucky to have Floyd and Ryder in his life, writing on Instagram: "It’s been the best year of my life for many reasons but the number 1 reason has to be me becoming a father."

Aww. If Floyd and Wharton do decide to have more kids one day, I'm totally here for it.

