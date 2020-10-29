In a year unlike any other, things like starting new traditions and wearing festive attire can help set the tone for a fun day at home. Thanksgiving pajamas for kids might have been considered a bit "extra" in years past, but in 2020, anything goes. Even if you outfit your entire family in Turkey day sleepwear, you'll find zero judgement here.

In our house, waking up on Thanksgiving morning is almost like Christmas morning. My kids zip out of bed, ready to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, snack on extra pecans while I bake my yearly pecan pie, run amuck with their cousins at grandma's house, and then gobble up every single thing on the dessert table. It's always magical. Although this year the parade will be virtual and we won't get to gather with all of our family members, I still want them to be just as excited to jump out of bed on Turkey Day as they are any other year. Letting them pick out a pair of special Thanksgiving pajamas to wear all day and night is sure to do the trick.

If your Thanksgiving this year looks less like a formal family dinner at Aunt Mary's house and more like lounging at home watching a football game without fans, adding a new tradition to the day might help your kids get more excited about your at-home celebration. Take a look at these Thanksgiving pajamas for kids and go all out with your festive attire.

2. Thankful Leaves Thanksgiving Pajamas Thanksgiving Pajamas Set Gallity Kids | $7 Kids sizes 6-12 mo, 12-18 mo, 18-24 mo, 2-3 yr, and 3-4 yr SEE ON AMAZON These adorable navy, white, orange, and yellow pajamas from Gallity Kids look so cute and cozy. The long-sleeved loungewear style means that your little one can roll out of bed, head to the Turkey Day table to feast, and then enjoy a post-lunch nap without having to change outfits in between.

3. Thankful For My Family Thanksgiving Pajamas Unisex Baby And Toddler Thanksgiving Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas The Children's Place | $17 $12 Kids sizes 2T to 5 T SEE ON THE CHILDREN'S PLACE I don't know a single person who didn't make some sort of handprint turkey art as a child. It's basically a Thanksgiving rite of passage. Celebrate the season of handprint artwork with these festive pajamas from The Children's Place that say "I'm Thankful For My Family," because after 7 months at home together, your kids may need a reminder.

4. Bring On The Leftovers Thanksgiving Pajamas 2-Piece Thanksgiving 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's | $20 $12 Available in baby sizes 6 mo to 24 mo, toddler sizes 2T to 5T, and kids sizes 4 to 14 SEE ON CARTER'S With sizes available for babies to big kids, every child in your family can celebrate Thanksgiving 2020 with a pair of cozy pajamas from Carter's. If your kids will happily lick their Turkey Day plate clean, a pajama top that reads "Bring On The Leftovers" truly can't be beat.

5. Thanksgiving All Over Pajamas Thankful Organic Baby Snug Fit Thanksgiving Pajamas Burt's Bees Baby | $17 Available in size 18 months SEE ON BURT'S BEES BABY Your little ones can definitely cozy up in these organic cotton Thanksgiving pajamas all day and night. The snug fit design with words like "give thanks" and "grateful" printed all over the top and pants in orange, red, and yellow hues is perfect for transitioning from nighttime to playtime to turkey time.

6. Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Pajamas Gobble Gobble Organic Baby Loose Fit Footed Pajamas Burt's Bees Baby | $14 Available in newborn size SEE ON BURT'S BEES BABY If your own little turkey is due around Thanksgiving, you may want to plan ahead and snag this adorable newborn onesie from Burt's Bees Baby ahead of the big day. These footed PJs are so classically designed with a cream-colored background, orange sleeve and foot accents, and tiny turkey outlines all over.

7. Sweet As Pie Thanksgiving Pajamas Sweet As Pie Organic Toddler Snug Fit Thanksgiving Pajama Burt's Bees Baby | $17 Available in sizes 24 months, 2T to 4T, and 7 years SEE ON BURT'S BEES BABY I'm not sure if this particular pair was originally designed to be actual Thanksgiving pajamas, but they totally work. Decorated with a plethora of pies (arguably the absolute best Thanksgiving dessert), this precious set of pajamas is perfect for your little sweetie pie to celebrate in this Turkey Day.

8. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Pajamas Matching Kids Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Family Pajama Set Macy's | $25 Available in 2-3T, 4-5, 6-7, 8, 10-12, and 14-16 SEE ON MACY'S You may have to watch the virtual version of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from home this year, but your kids can still celebrate in style with this set of parade-themed pajamas from Macy's. Best of all, the pants have a waving Santa on them, so these jammies can double as Christmas pajamas.

9. 'Friends' Thanksgiving Pajamas Turkey Head Family PJs Pop Cult Family | $57 $36 Available in kids sizes 2T, 4T, 6T, 8, 10, 12 SEE ON POP CULT FAMILY So, your kids may not be totally into the classic TV show Friends (yet), but that doesn't mean you can't dress them in Thanksgiving pajamas featuring iconic moments from the show's Thanksgiving episodes. Plus, Pop Cult Family has sizes available for adults too, so every single Friends fan big and small can don this set on Turkey Day.

10. Little Turkey Thanksgiving Pajamas Baby Thanksgiving Sleep N' Play Just One You By Carter's | $10 Baby sizes newborn to 9 months SEE ON TARGET With multicolored turkeys dotting this pair of white sleeper pajamas, your little turkey can celebrate Thanksgiving in style this year with this set from Target. To top it all off, these pajamas come with a beanie made to match the set's turkeys on the bottom of the pair that cover your babe's feet.

11. Turkey Face Thanksgiving Pajamas Turkey Face Thanksgiving Pajamas Twinkle Twinkle Tees | $25 Available in kids sizes 2 year to 14 year SEE ON ETSY Made from 100% cotton, these head-to-toe brown pajamas have the face of a turkey heat pressed onto them, and you have the option to choose from a turkey with or without a bow. This Thanksgiving pajama set is also available in adult sizes, and if you want the entire family to match, Twinkle Twinkle Tees also has a dog-sized version available.