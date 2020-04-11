Baby shoes are super cute and all, but some of them have an inconvenient tendency to fall off your child's feet. When it comes to the best baby shoes that stay on, it's all about proper fit and secure fastening features to keep them right where they belong — on your little one's tiny feet.

Your baby’s shoes will never stay on if they are too big. So figuring out your child’s correct shoe size from the get-go is super important. Before purchasing, take the time to measure the length and width of your child’s feet, and cross-reference that with the shoe brand’s size chart. You want the shoe to fit snuggly but without leaving indentations on the foot. Be on the lookout for shoes that have a good size range to help you to achieve the best fit possible.

That said, fit is about more than just size. Shoes need to utilize some kind of fastening feature to securely hug your child's foot so that they won't fall off. Look for options with one or more of the following:

Hook and loop closure: Adjustable straps with hook and loop closure (more commonly known by the trademarked name, "Velcro") allow you to quickly and easily tweak the tightness of the shoe, which is a biggie if you have a little one who doesn’t want to sit still.

Snaps: While snaps aren't quite as customizable as straps, they are much harder for a child to undo. If you've got a little one who can easily undo hook and loop closures, try upgrading to a shoe with snaps.

Toggles: Not many baby shoes have toggles, but when you find a good pair that does, they are worth snatching up. A toggle fastener is the ultimate choice when it comes to adjustability; loosen the toggle to slide your baby's foot into the shoe, then tighten it with one easy motion.

Laces: Just like adult shoes, some baby shoes have laces that can be tied to varying degrees of tightness. The downsides with shoe laces are that they are more work for you to tie, and might be easy for your little one to untie.

Elastic: Getting shoes on squirmy feet can be difficult. However, shoes that feature elastic (at the heel or elsewhere) are much easier to get on since they stretch to accommodate your child's foot for a secure fit. Elastic is often used in conjunction with one of the other fastening methods.

From straps to laces and everything in between, these 10 baby shoes actually stay on your little one's feet — so you'll never accidentally leave one behind.

(And if your baby tends to lose socks as well, check out this list of socks that stay on.)

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Soft, Snap-On Booties Zutano Fleece Baby Booties Amazon | $21 See On Amazon Soft, cozy, adjustable… what’s not to love about these baby booties from Zutano? A fan-favorite on Amazon, these fleece booties will certainly keep your little one’s feet from getting cold. Two adjustable snaps and gentle elastic at the ankle create a snug fit, so the shoes won’t slip off your child’s feet. Reviewers on Amazon gave these booties a near-perfect 4.7-star rating, with many people noting that they are the ideal combination of functional and cute. Choose from a wide range of colors, including fun and bright lime, two-tone gray and navy, and sweet baby pink. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love these booties so much I had to get two pairs! My daughter likes to pull off her socks so I got these booties to go over her socks. I bought the 6 month size and she's been wearing them since she was 2 months old and they still fit really well (she's now almost 7 months). There are two snap buttons on the straps so you can adjust how tight you want the booties. They stay on her feet even though she tries to pull them off. I put these in the washer and dryer and they didn't shrink either!" Available Sizes: 3 - 24 Months

2. A Pair Of Quilted Booties With A Toggle Closure Melton Quilted Booties Amazon | $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sweet pair of booties with a little extra staying power, these Melton quilted booties are a good bet. The elastic toggle closure makes all the difference, as it's totally adjustable so you can achieve the perfect fit. Beyond that, these booties are made from an ultra soft cotton-polyester blend, and the nonskid bottom provides traction for babies who are already on their feet. Choose from seven different colors, including dark denim and wild rose. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these for my children when they were young and was so happy to find them again for my grandson. This was the only "shoe" I could find that does not come off and I didn't lose one!!! My grandson just turned one and loves being able to go outside when it is chilly and keep his feet warm. They are slipper-like so they can still use their toes to find balance on the floor. I HIGHLY recommend this product!!" Available Sizes: 0-3 Months Infant - 12 Months-24 Months Toddler

3. A Pair Of Moccasins With Adjustable Straps Antheron Infant Moccasins Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Some styles of baby moccasins can be a real pain to put on, or can easily slide off the feet. But these Antheron moccasins are different, and it’s all thanks to the strap, which features hook and loop closure. Simply undo the strap, slide your little one’s foot into the shoe, and adjust the strap to the exact tightness you need. It’s as easy as that. Functionality aside, these adorable shoes come with precious fringe detailing, and you can choose from a bunch of different colors to match any look, or opt for a lace closure instead. The soft sole is easy on little baby feet, and the breathable cotton lining ensures that these will be comfortable all day long. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Easy to put on and actually are staying on my Houdini baby who removes every other shoe! So glad I got them! I ordered the 6-12 month size for my 10 mo. They fit great with a bit of [room to] grow. Perfect!" Available Sizes: 0-6 Months Infant, 6-12 Months Infant, 12-18 Months Infant

4. A Pair Of Stylish High-Tops Meckior High-Top Sneakers Amazon | $10 See On Amazon It honestly doesn’t get much cuter than baby high-tops, and this pair from Meckior will stay on surprisingly well. Tie laces allow you to tighten and loosen the shoes as needed, while elastic at the ankle makes getting the shoes on a total breeze. The shoes are made of a soft canvas material and feature a lightweight, anti-slip sole. These high-tops have certainly caught the eyes of Amazon reviewers; they gave this pick an impressive 4.4-star rating among 1,300 and growing reviews. Choose from a ton of different colors, including a bright yellow and a stylish brown and black combo. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Perfect for little fat baby feet. Even for my baby’s long narrow ones, they lace up nice and snug, so she can’t pull them off easily. Material is soft and light enough for my baby to move around in them." Available Sizes: 0-6 Months Infant, 6-12 Months Infant, 12-18 Months Toddler

5. A Pair Of Outdoor Boots With Two Toggle Closures Stonz Stay-On Baby Boots Amazon | $38 See On Amazon When the weather is cool, these Stonz baby boots will certainly keep your little one’s toesies warm. The boots are made of a cold- and wind-resistant nylon and feature a fleece lining that’s extra cozy. Best yet, two adjustable toggles will keep the shoes on your baby’s feet, which is extra important when cold and wet weather is involved. What’s cool about this pick is that they can be worn alone or on top of another pair of shoes for added protection and warmth. And while the smallest size has soft soles, sizes medium and up have waterproof rubber soles for winter walking. While this pick is a bit on the pricey side, Amazon reviewers noted that they're worth every penny as they have held up in even the ickiest of weather. Choose from nine different colors and designs, including cute unicorns, hedgehogs, and even robots. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These boots are amazing! They slide on so easily and stay on little wiggly feet! I love the grip of the base material and the durability of the whole shoe. We have every size and have used them with and without shoes under in rain, snow and shine and his feet are always dry and warm!" Available Sizes: Small Infant - X-Large Toddler

6. A Strappy Sneaker From A Beloved Brand Stride Rite Kellen Sneaker Amazon | $45 See On Amazon Stride Rite is a beloved baby shoe brand, thanks to their high-quality shoes with clever design. And these Kellen baby sneakers are par for the course. The rubber soles feature grooves that enable baby’s natural movement. The memory foam insoles are designed to be comfortable, and the leather lining is breathable. When it comes to making sure these kicks stay put, a hook and loop closure strap will allow you to adjust as needed. Amazon reviewers gave this pick a near-perfect 4.7-star rating, championing these sneakers for their good size range (including half, wide, and extra-wide sizes). Choose from three basic colors: gray, navy, and tan. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[These] shoes are perfect for my fat-footed son! His feet really aren't wide, just super thick. The closure adjusts perfectly to his feet. Since the day they arrived he's been trying to put them on himself. He wears them all day without complaint or trying to take them off. Pricey, yes, but no other shoes will fit. Stride Rite is just a quality, well-fitting shoe. A+" Available Sizes: kids' 3 - 6, including half, wide, and extra-wide sizes

7. A Pair Of Closed-Toe Sandals With Secure Straps LONSOEN Leather Sandals Amazon | $17 See On Amazon These LONSOEN leather sandals are the perfect pick for a warm day. The cutout sandals allow the feet to breathe, while the hook and loop closure ensures that the sandals stay snugly on your baby’s feet. Plus, a closed toe front helps to prevent injury, and a rubber sole provides superior traction. These sandals are certainly highly regarded on Amazon; reviewers gave this pick a standout 4.4-star rating, among 200 and growing reviews. The sandals are made from a soft leather, and come in nine different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are great — they were so inexpensive but they look super cute. Very easy to get on and off baby and lightweight so they’re easy for baby to walk in. Love these sandals!" Available Sizes: kids' 3 - 7, including half sizes

8. A Leatherette Dress Shoe With A Strap Closure Auston Buckle Strap Dress Shoe Amazon | $10 See On Amazon These Auston dress shoes are simply the sweetest. The crisp white shoes feature an attractive buckle detail that is actually a hook and loop strap for easy adjustability. The shoes are made of a faux leather and are padded for added comfort. Amazon reviewers gave this pick a 4.3-star rating, with many mentioning that these are the perfect special occasion shoes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought these for my son's baptism and I can't tell you how many people commented on how cute they were. They went perfect with his outfit and [were] absolutely adorable. They had good grip on the bottom so he didn't slide around when he walked. Super adorable!" Available Sizes: kids' 2 - 7

9. A Cozy Pair Of Slippers Sakuracan Slippers Amazon | $8 See On Amazon Everyone deserves to cozy up in a warm pair of slippers, including babies! And this pair from Sakuracan certainly fits the bill. Made of an ultra-soft fleece and cotton combo, the slippers are simply the best when it comes to comfort. A hook and loop closure holds the slippers in place, while an elastic top ensures that they're easy to slide on your child’s feet. The nonslip bottoms help to prevent falls on slippery surfaces. Amazon reviewers have gone wild about these cute animal slippers, giving them a 4.3-star rating overall. If foxes aren’t your favorite, there are a bunch of other designs to choose from. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These little slippers fit my 15 month old perfectly. With the elastic [hook and loop closure] strap, they stay on even when she tries to get them off." Available Sizes: 0-6 Months Infant - 12-18 Months Toddler