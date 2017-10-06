The 10 Best Meme Halloween Costumes Of 2017 For The Internet-Obsessed

If you spend all of your time on the internet and are now trying to figure out just what you can be for Halloween this year, you might turn your attention to some potentially costume-inspiring memes. Meme Halloween costumes can make the perfect pop-culture option because so many people have seen these memes, on way or another (thank you, internet!). Putting together a meme-inspired costume can also be relatively simple. They usually don't require a lot of work on your part — it's more gathering items than making them.

Of course, they're quite clever and creative, as well — especially when everyone else is dressed as that year's most popular TV character, movie character, or an old standby like a witch or a doctor. They're good for those who are internet-obsessed, in-the-know (how many times have you had to explain memes to someone?), and, honestly, a little bit lazy too. Many meme costumes can be assembled at the last minute with little thought.

Whether you're going to go as the Great American Eclipse of 2017, Salt Bae, or a certain former president who really struggled while attempting to put on a poncho, there are a ton of possible meme-inspired Halloween costumes from which you can choose. You just have to take your pick.

1 Distracted Boyfriend Distracted Boyfriend meme coming in clutch for World History today pic.twitter.com/X173JsccxN — Leah Nass (@nasslj94) September 14, 2017

3 George W. Bush's Poncho mood: when George W. Bush was trying to put on his poncho but couldn't figure it out pic.twitter.com/QAun2G2TKI — Em🥀 (@emilyovertonn) March 4, 2017

4 The Future Liberals Want this is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/26wWUKfLCg — darth:™ (@darth) March 2, 2017

Polyvore When a far-right Twitter user tweeted a photo captioned "This is the future that liberals want," it didn't go quite as they'd planned, as Buzzfeed News reported. People all over the internet quickly put their own spin on it, including pictures like a group of people dressed up as Power Rangers on the subway and a field full of puppies. Embrace the latter for this year's Halloween costume. Pull on your black leggings and a black long sleeved shirt and then gather all the Beanie Babies gathering dust in your attic and attach all the puppies to your costume. Boom. A field full of puppies. Something everyone can agree on.

5 Salt Bae After all this #saltbae #meme thing has blown over, restaurant owner decides to start new career as a #classical #orchestra #conductor. pic.twitter.com/KnC0vjPI5a — Classical Bits (@classicalbits) February 19, 2017

6 Kellyanne Conway On The Couch Kellyanne Conway at the Last Supper. pic.twitter.com/cVCmQETgM2 — DJ1028 (@Dj1028Peck) February 28, 2017

Polyvore Maroon Dress, $20, Dress Link A photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting on a couch in the Oval Office, her legs tucked up underneath her while she checks her phone, went viral in early 2017. Conway told NBC News that the reason she was sitting like that was because she had been asked to take a photo from a specific angle. It was spoofed on Saturday Night Live and made into memes that made their way around online. To dress up as this meme for Halloween, you'll need a maroon dress, a bracelet, and your phone. Perch on everything you can and you won't have to worry about your shoes. People will "get" the costume.

7 Roll Safe You can't disappoint your parents if you never made them proud in the first place pic.twitter.com/tPTZ5gcwFs — RollSafe (@RollSafeMemes) February 7, 2017

Polyvore Leather Jacket, $70, H&M In 2016, the BBC Three made a documentary series called #HoodDocumentary in which actor Kayode Ewumi played a character called Roll Safe (R. S.), as Thrillist noted in the previously-mentioned article. People have repurposed a screen grab from the series, in which R. S. is knowingly pointing at his head, suggesting that he's had a good idea. Oftentimes, however, it's used for advice that maybe isn't the best. Dress as Roll Safe in a leather jacket, gold chain necklace, and gold watch. Don't forget to practice your knowing point before you leave for trick or treating.

8 Babadook: Gay Icon Tyler Oakley/Twitter

HalloweenCostumes.com on YouTube For whatever mysterious reason, the monster that entered a family's home from the pages of a children's book in the horror film The Babadook is now regarded as an LGBTQ icon. The queer creature was widely represented at Pride Month festivities in June, and you can follow Halloween Costumes' Babadook makeup tutorial and consult their how-to guide to get the look too.

9 Mocking Spongebob "You share too many memes"



Me: "yOu ShAre ToO ManY MemEs pic.twitter.com/D98s9lHc4Y — Mocking SpongeBob (@MockingSpongeB) May 12, 2017 Spongebob Costume, $38, Target The mocking Spongebob meme is perhaps one of the best memes of all time. This could be misconstrued as your average Spongebob costume, but that won't be the case if you strike the perfect pose in every photo. I have faith in you.

10 Eclipse The solar eclipse... pic.twitter.com/6STzSWXxP6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 21, 2017