Most parents know that pillows and blankets are big no-nos for your sweet baby’s crib, due to the risk of suffocation. However, after a certain point, the best toddler pillows are safe for your little one to use.

So when can babies use pillows? Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, NY, told Romper in a previous interview, "For a child to have anything in the crib with them, they need to be able to move well on their own: sit, roll, stand. For most children, this is after one year old." Before making the transition, though, it’s best to consult your child’s pediatrician to ensure it’s safe. (And no, it’s not a good idea to give your toddler an adult-sized pillow.)

If your little one is ready for a pillow, consider these factors as you make your selection.

Material: Just like an adult’s pillow, a toddler pillow can have different fill materials. Polyester is a common pick for filling because it’s soft, and can be machine washed. You’ll also want to pay attention to the material of the pillow cover. Cotton is a common pick, and you can opt for organic cotton if that’s important to you.

Firmness: Sure, you want your child's pillow to be nice and cozy, but if the pillow is too soft it can pose a suffocation risk. If you press down on a pillow and it does not regain its shape, then it's too soft.

Thread count: Thread count (aka the number of threads per square inch of fabric) is important for comfort; the higher the thread count, the silkier and less scratchy the pillow will be.

Allergies: If your child has some sensitivities, you may want to pick a pillow that's hypoallergenic to help reduce irritations and allergic reactions.

Washability: Toddlers are certainly messy, so it's in your best interest to pick a pillow that's machine washable.

There are quite a few toddler pillows to choose from, so to help you narrow down your options, here are four of the best ones on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Toddler Pillow Little Sleepy Head Toddler Pillow Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Your little one will surely fall into peaceful slumber while using this toddler pillow from Little Sleepy Head. And if you don’t believe me, take the word of Amazon reviewers; more than 6,400 people have reviewed this product, giving it a super-impressive 4.7-star rating overall. The pillow is neither flat nor fluffy, and it holds its shape well over time. The polyester-filled toddler pillow features a soft cotton cover that boasts a 200 thread count. This pick is totally hypoallergenic and machine washable, too, and it's made in the U.S. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Really just the perfect blend of softness and support for my son's head. He likes to lay on it when we read and for naps. He now sleeps so much better, and I feel this is a very safe well made product. Highly recommend it!"

2. A Toddler Pillow With An Organic Cotton Cover Little One's Pillow Toddler Pillow Amazon | $23 See On Amazon If you’d rather your child rest their sweet little head on an organic pick, then this toddler pillow from Little One’s Pillow deserves an “add to cart.” The pillow’s cover is made out of organic cotton that is certified according to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), so you know it's truly organic. The fabric is also soft and Little One's states that it has a high thread count. The pillow filling is a proprietary poly fiber that will keep its shape — no lumpiness, here! The filling is not 100% organic, but the manufacturer states that the latex-, phthalate-, formaldehyde-, BPA-, and lead-free filling is made in-house in the U.S. and is as devoid of chemicals as possible. The pillow is hypoallergenic and machine washable, too. The pillow is designed to strike a balance between thin and fluffy. But what’s extra cool about this pick is if it’s not quite perfect for your toddler, the company will send you a custom pillow with more or less filling, depending on your child’s needs. Amazon reviewers have written that they're super impressed by this level of customer service, which helps to explain the 4.7-star rating this pick has on the site. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a beautifully made pillow that is soft and the perfect size for my two year old. She’s been sleeping with the pillow since we received it. As a mom this is and will be a staple piece in each of my kids room.[...] This by far exceeds all of my expectations and I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase additional items. [...]. Knowing this pillow isn’t made with harmful chemicals seals the deal. Highly recommend!!"