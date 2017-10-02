The 3 Most Important Things You Need From Your Career, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As early as kindergarten, you're asked — and expected to answer — the perennial question about what you want to be when you grow up. Sure, your responses may change over the years (I was disappointed to learn that being Indiana Jones was not a possibility), but the desire to fulfill a certain need in your work life still persists. If you feel there's a void in your job and you just can't put your finger on it, you may be interested in learning about the three most important things you need from you career, based on your zodiac sign.

Even if you typically don't put my stock in the stars, you might be surprised to learn what the cosmos can reveal about your career. After all, people have been using astrology for centuries to help them navigate the major issues like love, life, and labor. Whether you are an avid follower of all things mystic or you are a self-proclaimed skeptic of spirituality, at the end of the day, the insight the zodiac offers can be a bit of good old fashioned fun. Who knows? You may even end up discovering what you've been missing with the three most important things you need from you career, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Giphy "Aries is always looking for a good challenge," millennial astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Romper. "This fire sign is the most competitive sign in the zodiac, and when they show up for work, they want it to be action-packed." A career which grants you creative freedom, independence, and a stimulating environment should fulfill everything your ambitious heart desires.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Giphy "Taurus needs security at work," astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright tells Romper. This sign also requires a steady paycheck, loyalty, and the "ability to make their way up the ranks," she adds. Perhaps a future in finance could be a fantastic fit. It can't be a coincidence that the bull is featured prominently in that field, right?

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Giphy "Geminis needs mental stimulation, challenge on an intellectual level, and variety," astrologer Amira Celon tells Romper. "They are social, so they're the best working with other people, but don't deal well with gossip or criticism." Your drive to get the most out of life applies to your career, too. Being able to feed your soul and wallet at the same time is the ideal situation for you.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Giphy "Cancer’s main objective in life is to feel completely secure," astrologer Sharon Smith tells Romper. "They are happiest when sharing a close relationship with colleagues and their cubicles are cozy, familiar, and full of memorabilia." Just like the crab which represents this sign, you enjoy being able to take that home-y vibe with you wherever you go.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Giphy "Leos love to make money to spend on flashy clothes and fancy toys," Kerr Wright says. "But more than anything, they love compliments, titles that show how important they are, and being appreciated." Being in a field where you can flex your skills and feel recognized for the hard work you put in is a necessity for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Giphy "Virgos want to solve the problems that most people have no patience for," Smith tells Romper. "They need acknowledgement, projects that have tangible outcomes, and to feel useful." Whether that means a career in the service industry or volunteering on the side, your desire to help is integral to who you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Giphy "Libra has a strong need for collaboration, to be part of a team," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Romper. "They need a peaceful environment to work in that offers them a sense of balance and to show their artistic side." Harmony is a central theme for your sign and this applies to your chosen career, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Giphy "Scorpios are pretty self-sufficient," Kerr Wright tells Romper. "They need to feel loyalty, that they can gain power, and have changed the lives of everyone they come in contact with in work." Trust is majorly important to a Scorpio and that is true in work relationships as well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Giphy "A Sagittarius need jobs that give them freedom," Celon says. "They enjoy the challenge of targets, using their social abilities, and work well with jobs that involve teaching others how to do things." Represented by the archer, the ninth sign of the zodiac loves aiming at and achieving goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Giphy "Capricorn is the most ambitious sign in the zodiac," Mesa tells Romper. "This sign wants status, serious recognition, prestige and will work over time." Once you've set your sights on something, nothing will stand in between you and your quest. Whether it's climbing the corporate or social ladder, the thrill is in the ascent.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Giphy "An Aquarius mind works like a puzzle, as they need to be able to resolve problems," Furiate says. "They need freedom, independence to chart their own territory, and to create their own vision of the future." You enjoy being given license to figure complex situations in your own way.