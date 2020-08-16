Is there anything more Insta-worthy than a dewy-fresh baby wrapped in an adorable bath towel? There's something about those animal hood designs that turn me into mush. But beyond aesthetics, the best baby towels come in a softer than soft material — and they'll have a hood.

While it might seem like a hood's purpose is just to score cuteness points, it's actually an important baby towel feature. That's because babies can lose heat up to four times faster than adults and newborns in particular are prone to heat loss from the head. By quickly wrapping your baby from head to toe after the bath, you'll help ensure they don't get chilled.

Finding the perfect bath towel for your little one will also come down to your material preference. Here's a quick breakdown of which each type has to offer:

Cotton: This is a soft, absorbent choice and the most durable. If you want the best of the best, go for one that's GOTS-certified, the gold standard when it comes to organic textiles. While it's more of an investment upfront, these towels have staying power. Just know that the thicker the cotton, the longer it will take for the towel to dry.

Bamboo: This eco-friendly material is super soft and even more absorbent than cotton; it's also quick-drying and naturally antimicrobial.

Polyester: If you're on a budget, a polyester — or a cotton/polyester blend — will be an affordable option. This material is quick-drying, but it's not as soft or absorbent as cotton or bamboo. It also may pill in the wash.

Beyond material, you can consider if you want a whimsical animal or unicorn style or if you prefer more simple designs. Sets that come with washcloths are convenient and also make great shower gifts.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop for the best baby towels around. All of the picks below come backed by enthusiastic parents giving them rave reviews on Amazon.

1. This GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton 2-Pack In The Sweetest Prints Burt's Bees Baby 100% Organic Cotton Hooded Towels (2-Pack) Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Towel Dimensions: 29 x 29 inches These 100% organic cotton hooded baby towels from Burt's Bees Baby are GOTS-certified, so you can be sure you're getting an ultra-soft pick that's ideal for a baby's sensitive skin. The cotton is combed and ring spun so it will hold up in the wash, and it promises to get softer over time. Choose from several adorable prints, like little ducks or rosy florals, or opt for a more affordable single towel in a solid hue. One fan raved, "Definitely a giftable item for any newborn to initial toddler age. Burt's Bees Baby has cute patterns in all sorts of colors if you are trying to match to your nursery."

2. These Animal Hoodies With A Cult Following Hudson Baby Unisex Cotton Animal Face Hooded Towel (Boho Bear) Amazon | $13 See On Amazon Towel Dimensions: 33 x 33 inches Backed by more than 5,000 Amazon reviews, the vast majority being five stars, this adorable baby bath towel comes in so many different hooded animal prints, from a nerdy giraffe to a whimsical unicorn, many of which are in sweet 3D designs. It's made of 100% woven terry cotton and the size is a bit larger than your average baby towel, making it a great pick to use as your baby enters into the toddler phase, too. "Adore this towel! Perfect size. Very plush towel compared to the other baby/ toddler ones I’ve bought!," one shopper gushed, adding, "Over sized for my 2 year old- and he loves it! Runs about with the hood on and the towel trailing behind like a majestic cape of adorable. I think it would fit newborn up to 5y/o kids. Beautifully packaged with a hanger, a bow. Ready-to-gift!"

3. A Budget-Friendly Baby Towel And Washcloth Set Simple Joys by Carter's Baby 8-Piece Towel and Washcloth Set Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Towel Dimensions: 29 x 29 inches

29 x 29 inches Washcloth Dimensions: 9 x 9 inches This affordably priced 8-piece bath towel and washcloth set comes with five washcloths, two hooded towels, and one regular. Made from a cotton/polyester blend come with a jersey-lined hood for comfort, this set has everything you need for a few bath times (good news if you fall behind on laundry). One fan noted, "So cute and the perfect size towels for newborns. The wash cloths are great and gentle on the skin too. You definitely need these in multiples." Buy this set in the yellow duck and gray bear set (featured), or in an equally cute blue bird and gray elephant pack.

4. An Oversized Bamboo Towel And Washcloth Set That's *So* Soft San Francisco Baby Premium Hooded Baby Towel and Washcloth Set Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Towel Dimensions: 35 x 35 inches

35 x 35 inches Washcloth Dimensions: Not specified If you're after the softest towel imaginable, this premium, eco-friendly bamboo towel and washcloth set is it. The plush hooded towel comes in the largest size out of any towel on this list, so it's super cozy. Made from 100% bamboo that's hypoallergenic, this towel comes in a gender-neutral minimalist design with little bear ears. There's also one washcloth included. One thrilled shopper noted, "I was looking for a towel big enough for my growing baby girl and stumbled upon this. She is quite tall and the typical hooded towels were no longer wrapping around her well. [...] After receiving I've been impressed with how soft and absorbent it is. I wish I'd had this towel from the start!"