For moms, sleep is a precious commodity that can feel impossible to achieve. There are the heartburn and backaches of pregnancy that make us toss and turn, the round-the-clock demands of a newborn, the early-morning toddler wake-ups, the late-night fevers, and even the I-Stayed-Up-Too-Late-Because-It-Was-the-Only-Time-I-Had-to-Myself Syndrome (guilty as charged!). Then, when we do finally get to collapse into bed, we're so tired that we don't think about finding the right sleep position for a restful night's snooze.

Although we all know how important it is to get enough sleep, it's not only the number of hours that count. The quality of sleep is equally important to our health, according to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF). If those eight hours in bed are spent tossing and turning, or waking up frequently or super-early, that's a sign that your Z's aren't as restful as they should be. The organization determines a good night's sleep as means falling asleep within 30 minutes of going to bed, and waking no more than once during the night.

A number of factors can interfere with the quality of our sleep: the temperature of the room, the comfort of the mattress, exercising too close to bedtime, too much alcohol before bed, and computer or cell phone use (these electronics emit a brain-stimulating blue light). But the way in which we sleep can also make the difference between waking up refreshed or groggy and aching. Sleep experts agree that there are certain sleep positions that help promote a good night's snooze — and one which only leads to miserable mornings. Read on to find out which!

2 On Your Back Although it doesn't suit everyone — only 8 percent of people sleep this way, according to the NSF — lying on your back is the best for overall back health, because it allows the mattress to support your spine. If you suffer from sciatica, putting pillows under your knees while lying on your back will help take the pressure off the sensitive sciatic nerve, said Spine-Health. However, this position can trigger snoring, and can be dangerous for people with sleep apnea, because it can cause airway blockage, added the NSF. It's also not recommended for pregnant women past the first trimester.

3 Like a Log The so-called "log" position is similar to the fetal position, except that sleepers keep their legs straight and their arms at their sides, rather than under the pillow. It's the position favored by 15 percent of snoozers, and it's also excellent for preventing neck and back pain, according to WebMD. The site recommends putting a pillow between the knees to align the spine and take pressure off the hips.