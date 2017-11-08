The 5 Best Store-Bought Bread Rolls For Your Holiday Table

You may not know this about me, but I moonlight as a food blogger. You know what that means, right? I'm about to get real high and mighty because I fancy myself a connoisseur of all things carbohydrate. While I do bake bread, and pretty frequently, it's not a chore I love. It takes a ton of time, and I just don't have any to spare. I've become really adept at making store-bought bread my own though, and finding the best brands. So as the holidays come up, you'll want to know the best store-bought bread rolls for your family dinner.

In my extremely honored opinion, the best rolls serve different purposes. You'll want a crusty roll if you're looking to sop up mussel broth at the bottom of a bowl and it's nice to have a par-cooked roll if you're wanting something hot and fresh. If you're serving sandwiches or sliders, a soft bun is heavenly. My favorite store-bought roll, honestly, is the frozen variety. They're perfect to use for adapting into pepperoni rolls or monkey bread, and they're amazing stuffed with cheese or baked into breadsticks. They're highly versatile and I like to always have some on hand in the cooler months when I want to curl up with a cozy blanket and cup of soup. The hot roll just makes it a party.

1 Rhodes Rolls Giphy If you're looking for the most versatile roll, you're looking for Rhodes Rolls, which are in your freezer section and super cheap — you can grab a pack of 36 for $3 at a local Walmart. They're frozen dough that you thaw and bake, so they'll require a little bit of time to get ready. (You can't just throw these in the oven, so make note.) They're great on their own, but even better when used to create something more like pepperoni or coconut rolls.

2 King's Hawaiian Rolls Giphy King's Hawaiian rolls are the base of the wildly viral hot ham and Swiss sliders that have dominated Pinterest since their inception. They're also great for turkey leftovers. Just slather dijon and mayo on each roll, add turkey, cranberry sauce, and a little stuffing, top, and brush melted butter over the tops of each roll. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and you have yourself a delicious treat. These are ready to eat, ready to serve, and less than $5 a pack at my Target.

3 Williams Sonoma Frozen Croissants Giphy When you really need to impress your new in-laws, go for Williams Sonoma frozen croissants. They bake up perfectly and smell like absolute heaven. It's worth noting, however, that they need to rise overnight, so these aren't toss in the oven croissants either. They can be served with your meal, or as a meal as the base of a divine sandwich. They are pricey, but these are a once in a year purchase and are truly worth it. On their website, it's $32 for 15.

4 La Brea Bakery's La Telera Rolls Giphy La Brea Bakery's La Telera rolls are take and bake, par-baked rolls that bake up with a crunchy exterior and a chewy and light interior. They're the perfect crusty roll to go alongside your soup course. (And by soup course I mean your leftover Panera.) They're a little sweet, a little sourdough, and all delicious. Plus, they're a great price — $5 for four at my Whole Foods