The 6 Best Insect Repellents For Babies To Keep Bugs From Ruining Your Summer
Summertime is officially upon us, which means it's time to spend some more time outside with the kids. But apparently, kids need like a gazillion things in order to be safe and happy outdoors. Sunscreen, water shoes, toys, hats, drinking water, the list goes on. One summer staple that both kids and adults will need is insect repellent. Those pesky mosquitos can really put a damper on the evening if you're not prepared, but finding high quality products for your baby isn't always easy. So to save you some time, here are the best insect repellents for babies.
I shopped around and looked for brands that not only had the best reviews, but the best, high quality ingredients. Some of these options are great because they don't actually come in a spray, so you don't even have to worry about whether or not a product will irritate your baby's skin. Some other items are ideal for baby's because they're used to protect your child from more than one summer villain, like mosquitos and the sun. Whatever you're looking for though, make sure to check the ingredients, and when there are other options (because there always is), be sure to compare products so you know you're choosing the right one for you.
1. Babyganics
Babyganics Natural DEET-Free Insect Repellent
$13
Target
Babyganics has a whole line of awesome organic baby products, so of course it was only a matter of time before they included an all-natural bug spray to their product list. The formula is made with natural plant-based ingredients and essential oils such as citronella, peppermint, rosemary, lemongrass, and geranium, so there's no mystery as to what's actually inside the bottle.
2. Zoe Organics
Zoe Organics Insect Repellent
$12
Zoe Organics
This 100% organic blend of botanical oils was created to keep bugs at bay while you and your family enjoy outdoor activities. Made from a base of nourishing, non-GMO soybean and castor oils and a pleasantly-scented blend of essential oils, this will help keep your people happy and bite-free.
3. Simba Insect Repellent Sticker
4. Skin So Soft
5. California Baby Natural Bug Spray
6. Badger Balm
Badger Balm Anti-Bug Balm
$7
Amazon
This organic insect repellent comes in a balm so there's no need to spray your baby. Simply take your finger, rub it into the balm, and wipe it on your child's clothing to keep those nasty bugs away this summer. It's 100 percent DEET-free and repels mosquitos and stable flies with citronella, cedar, and lemongrass essential oils.