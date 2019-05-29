Romper
ucchie79/Shutterstock

The 6 Best Insect Repellents For Babies To Keep Bugs From Ruining Your Summer

By Alison Kresta
Share

Summertime is officially upon us, which means it's time to spend some more time outside with the kids. But apparently, kids need like a gazillion things in order to be safe and happy outdoors. Sunscreen, water shoes, toys, hats, drinking water, the list goes on. One summer staple that both kids and adults will need is insect repellent. Those pesky mosquitos can really put a damper on the evening if you're not prepared, but finding high quality products for your baby isn't always easy. So to save you some time, here are the best insect repellents for babies.

I shopped around and looked for brands that not only had the best reviews, but the best, high quality ingredients. Some of these options are great because they don't actually come in a spray, so you don't even have to worry about whether or not a product will irritate your baby's skin. Some other items are ideal for baby's because they're used to protect your child from more than one summer villain, like mosquitos and the sun. Whatever you're looking for though, make sure to check the ingredients, and when there are other options (because there always is), be sure to compare products so you know you're choosing the right one for you.

1. Babyganics

Babyganics Natural DEET-Free Insect Repellent

$13

Target

Babyganics has a whole line of awesome organic baby products, so of course it was only a matter of time before they included an all-natural bug spray to their product list. The formula is made with natural plant-based ingredients and essential oils such as citronella, peppermint, rosemary, lemongrass, and geranium, so there's no mystery as to what's actually inside the bottle.

2. Zoe Organics

Zoe Organics Insect Repellent

$12

Zoe Organics

This 100% organic blend of botanical oils was created to keep bugs at bay while you and your family enjoy outdoor activities. Made from a base of nourishing, non-GMO soybean and castor oils and a pleasantly-scented blend of essential oils, this will help keep your people happy and bite-free.

3. Simba Insect Repellent Sticker

Simba Natural Mosquito Repellent Sticker

$24

Walmart

This is such a genius invention. Instead of an actual spray or oil, you can simply place an insect repellent sticker on your baby's clothing to rid the bugs away while you enjoy some worry-free time outdoors with your family.

4. Skin So Soft

Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus

$15

$7

Avon

Another great product for your little babe, this Skin So Soft lotion is actually sunscreen and bug spray mixed into one. Now you can protect your child from irritating mosquitos and the hot summer sun all at once without having to apply multiple products.

5. California Baby Natural Bug Spray

California Baby Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent Spray

$19

Amazon

This non-toxic product is plant-based so it's safe and gentle on your baby's skin. It also has a ton of positive reviews and seems to be a mom-favorite.

6. Badger Balm

Badger Balm Anti-Bug Balm

$7

Amazon

This organic insect repellent comes in a balm so there's no need to spray your baby. Simply take your finger, rub it into the balm, and wipe it on your child's clothing to keep those nasty bugs away this summer. It's 100 percent DEET-free and repels mosquitos and stable flies with citronella, cedar, and lemongrass essential oils.