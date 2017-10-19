The 7 Best Places To Trick Or Treat In Dallas This Halloween

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that definitely holds true when it comes to the amount of fun you can have on Halloween. From the zoo, to the botanical garden, to the shopping mall, many of the city's main attractions have wonderful, safe options for trick or treating and other Halloween fun with your kiddies. But because there are so many choices, you may need help finding the perfect place. If you're planning to spend your Halloween in The Big D, then you definitely need to know the best places to trick or treat in Dallas.

Dallas is the largest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the country. And the city's rich cultural history and architecture give families plenty of options for collecting sweet treats with a beautiful backdrop. If you don't want to have to worry about keeping your little ones from running into the streets, you can check out one of the many organized Halloween events Dallas has to offer. Whether you want to explore a new venue or head out to one of your favorite cultural institutions, no matter what setting you choose, your little goblins are guaranteed to have a ghostly good time.

Many of the Halloween events taking place around the city are free to attend. So if you and your trick or treaters are up to it, you can check out a few. And in addition to gathering lots of goodies, many of the events include music, games and costume contests, that the entire family can enjoy.

So put on your face paint, gather your goodie bags and get ready to hit the town to enjoy one of these awesome Dallas Halloween events.

1 Dallas Zoo Giphy You can explore the zoo after dark at the Halloween Nights event hosted by the Dallas Zoo, and presented by Texas Instruments. In addition to trick or treating, kids will love the interactive games, Halloween-themed bounce houses, and a haunted carousel.

2 Historic Downtown Wylie Giphy Check out the Boo on Ballard, a free event which is organized by the City of Wylie and the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association. Stroll through the streets with your kids as local merchants hand out lots of delicious Halloween goodies.

3 Dallas Arboretum Giphy The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host a Family Fun Weekend to help you get into the spirit of being spooky. The regular garden admission will give you access to plenty of trick or treating, face painting, and a petting zoo. Adults who come dressed in costume will be able to take advantage of children's admission prices.

5 Downtown McKinney Giphy On Halloween night, families can gather in historic Downtown McKinney for Scare on the Square. The event is free for families. In addition to trick or treating, kids can enjoy a costume contest, music and the first annual pumpkin race.

5 Farmers Branch Historical Park Giphy Halloween in the Park is a free Halloween event at Farmers Branch Historical Park. The event includes trick or treat stations, musicians, and even a petting zoo. For a $5 entry fee, older children (ages 9 and up) can visit the Halloween Hedge. But beware, it's definitely not for the faint of heart.

6 Plano Market Square Mall Giphy If you're looking for an alternative to trick or treating outdoors, head to the Plano Market Square Mall for Kids Night Out. The mall will turn into a place for all sorts of Halloween fun for kids in grades K - 5.