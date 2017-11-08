The 8 Best Store-Bought Bread Rolls For Your Holiday Table

Even if you bake your own bread regularly, it's a chore you might not have time for around the holidays. Between the pie crust and the cookies and the turkey brine, there are only so many things you can make from scratch. But there are plenty of ways to make store-bought bread your own, especially once you find the best brands. So as the holidays come up, you'll want to know the best store-bought bread rolls available for your family dinner.

The best rolls serve different purposes. You'll want a crusty roll if you're looking to sop up mussel broth at the bottom of a bowl, and it's nice to have a par-cooked roll if you're wanting something hot and fresh. If you're serving sandwiches or sliders, a soft bun is heavenly. My favorite store-bought roll, honestly, is the frozen variety. They're perfect to use for adapting into pepperoni rolls or monkey bread, and they're amazing stuffed with cheese or baked into breadsticks. They're highly versatile, which is why I like to always have some on hand in the cooler months when I want to curl up with a cozy blanket and cup of soup. And when it comes to entertaining for the holidays, fresh, hot rolls just make it a party.

2. King's Hawaiian Rolls King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls 12ct/12oz Target | $4 see on target King's Hawaiian rolls are the base of the wildly viral hot ham and Swiss sliders that have dominated Pinterest since their inception. They're also great for turkey leftovers. Just slather dijon and mayo on each roll, add turkey, cranberry sauce, and a little stuffing, top, and brush melted butter over the tops of each roll. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and you have yourself a delicious treat. These are ready to eat, ready to serve, and less than $5 a pack at my Target.

3. Williams Sonoma Frozen Croissants Mini Galaxy Croissants, Set of 24 Williams Sonoma | $40 see on williams sonoma When you really need to impress your new in-laws, go for Williams Sonoma frozen croissants. They bake up perfectly and smell like absolute heaven. It's worth noting, however, that they need to rise overnight, so these aren't toss in the oven croissants either. They can be served with your meal, or as a meal as the base of a divine sandwich. They are pricey, but these are a once in a year purchase and are truly worth it. On their website, it's $40 for 24.

4. Rhodes French Crusty Frozen Rolls Rhodes French Crusty Frozen Rolls Target | $5 see on target Yes, there's already one variety of Rhodes rolls on this list, but adding another can't hurt... especially when it's a classic, crust French roll like this one. (The truth is, you can never refill that bread basket too many times.)

5. Schar's Gluten-Free Ciabatta Rolls Schar's Gluten Free Ciabatta Rolls - Case of 6 Amazon | $33 see on amazon I have a ton of friends who adhere to a gluten-free diet and while I'm in whatever camp is opposite to that — we'll call it the gimme all the gluten group — I do like to have foods available for them. These Schar's gluten-free ciabatta rolls do require toasting, but I'm told they're pretty good. Lots of grocery stores carry them, but if you're a big fan (or hosting a huge gathering), you can get a case of 6 packages (4 rolls per package) for $33 on Amazon.

6. Martin's Potato Sandwich Rolls Martin's Potato Sandwich Rolls- 8pk 15 oz (2 Bags) Amazon | $17 see on amazon Called "addictive" by reviewers on Amazon, these are the same buns used at Shake Shack. (No, you probably won't be serving up any burgers, but they work just as well for leftover turkey sandwiches.)

7. Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits, 8 Ct, 16.3 oz Walmart | $2 see on walmart Biscuits aren't technically rolls, but they serve the same general purpose: Warm and fluffy, they're perfect with gravy and mashed potatoes (and a generous helping of butter).