Tell me a reality show that delivers better quotes and one-liners than Vanderpump Rules. I'm waiting. Created by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump, the Bravo series has had quite the run over the course of nine years, and it doesn't look like the SURvers are slowing down anytime soon. From messy drama to hilarious fights, stars like James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval — just to name a few — have graced fans with a gift that keeps on giving. And what better way to memorialize that than with the best Vanderpump Rules memes of all time? Believe me, they are relatable AF without even really trying.

Vanderpump Rules is filled with nuggets of reality television gold. With every episode packed tight with wild encounters, you don't even need to know where to sift. The stars of the Bravo reality series have given their professional and private lives away to supply fans with a lifetime of truly meme-able moments like James' feud with Lala Kent and Jax Taylor's cheating scandals. However, it's the throwaway liners that will continue to stick with fans for years to come.

So if you're ready to take a trip down memory lane, then read on for some major laughs featuring the Vanderpump Rules cast.

It's Not About The Pasta! I hope that this meme lives on for an eternity because it is truly a masterpiece. In Season 6, former besties, James and Lala, get into an incredibly heated fight about... pasta. Well, it was more than that, but James' explosive "it's not about the pasta" defense was truly the highlight of the season.

Vanderpump Rules > Game Of Thrones Even as a huge fan of Game of Thrones, same. Seriously, forget about Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen. Lisa Vanderpump better be sitting in the Iron Throne at the end of Season 8. Don't @ me.

When You Thought This Year Would Be Different I've never related to anything more than this moment. In Season 7, Stassi and Ariana Madix threw a winter-themed birthday party and Stassi found herself in a difficult situation. So... how is 2019 going for you?

Jax Started The Fire Jax and Brittany's engagement party was a sight to see. However, this screenshot of Jax during Brittany's speech was so purely funny that someone made an equally innocent meme out of it.

S.O.S. Scheana Shay Scheana Shay might have had one too many drinks following an awkward altercation with her friend Adam Spott. Adam made it clear that he wasn't interested in Scheana and the Pump Rules star spent the rest of the night crying in the arms of Brittany's mom. While I'm sad for Scheana, at least this meme was born out of it.

When All Your BFFs Have Kids Alcohol-filled baby bottles might seem like an extraordinarily bad idea. However, in the Vanderpump Rules camp, it's all in the name of solidarity. And TBH, I'm not mad at it. Well, as long as there were no slip-ups along the way.

Lala Just Gets It Speaking of baby bottles, do you remember when Lala drank milk out of one during a group trip to Mexico? Yeah, the internet sure does. While Lala claimed that doing so helped soothe her, tons of memes came out of it, including this gem.

Sorry, Pisces As an Aries, I can't relate. Just kidding. But I'm sorry, Pisces friends. James has you figured out. It's time to face the music.

That Shade Though Posted by the Vanderpump Rules star himself, this shady meme adds fuel to the James vs. Lala feud, comparing James' girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, to Lala, with the feeling of disappointment when you receive your Postmates order. While I don't personally approve of the low blow, fans are still shocked by this very public piece of drama.