Finally, being a nerdy superhero fan is paying off in the best way. Nobody's making fun of your comic book collections now, are they? Instead, baby brands like aden + anais are helping you raise the next generation of superhero fans with the new aden + anais Wonder Woman and Superman collection. Boom! Pow!

Pieces in this new eye-popping collection are still stylish, sleek, and on-brand with aden + anais, but they feature Superman and Wonder Woman designs. Both sets in the collection have subtle pop art in fun patriotic colors (much like Superman and Wonder Woman’s iconic outfits we all know and love), and there are two-pack swaddles at $23 for each set, as well as a Superman and Wonder Woman muslin blanket for $40 each included in the collection.

We all love aden + anais for their premium baby gear — I mean, have y’all felt those 100% cotton and muslin swaddles and blankets? But now this new collection is also bringing a little comic book flair to your future superhero's nursery. This collection was created to bring a “nostalgic playfulness … inspiring the next generation of superheroes” said director of integrated marketing Christina Campisi.

The Wonder Woman products are too cute with the powerhouse Amazonian's iconic logo, and “girl power” graphics, which add a special inspiring touch. You’ll feel like soaring through the skies when handling the Superman products that feature the “It’s a bird, it’s a plane,” character himself shooting up into the sky with his fist in the air, ready to save the day. The other swaddle in the Superman two-pack features his iconic logo among a sea of stars.

All of aden + anais' products are pre-washed, making them incredibly soft from the very beginning and so they’ll stay that way throughout your baby’s childhood. And the swaddles are so versatile that you can use them as a stroller cover, burp cloth, nursing cover, or even a superhero cape for when your child is old enough to play pretend.

This new Wonder Woman and Superman collection will be the perfect addition to your future superhero’s nursery, and I’m sure they’ll be inspired to save the world and to make it a better place. Perhaps they’ll even treasure these high-quality blankets and will pass them down to their own little superheroes one day.