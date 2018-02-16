Like many holidays in the United States, President's Day gives society a great excuse to go shopping. After all, who doesn't love a good sale? Bonus points if you can find incredible deals for the whole family. This President's Day weekend appears to be a promising occasion to snag some quality clothing and accessories for your little ones. If you're strategizing what to get at Baby Gap's Presidents Day sale, you don't have to look any further, because we've got all the details and some of the cutest offerings here, to totally prepare you for a big shopping spree.

Whether you want to stock up on the staples — such as underwear, socks, shorts, and the like — or you prefer to plan ahead for next year by buying a size up in out-of-season clothing items, so you'll be all set by the time the weather swings back around, the folks at Baby Gap have you covered. Right now, through Monday, everything is up to 50 percent off, and with code PRESDAY you can get an additional 20 percent off and free shipping on everything you order.

Plus, with the code EVENBETTER, you can get an additional 30 percent off of any sale items that end in either 97 or 99 cents, from now through Monday, online only. (Note: the prices below do not reflect the additional 30 percent off some items qualify for).

On top of that, in store and online, you can receive $25 in "GapCash" for every $50 you spend with a limit of getting back 125 bucks' worth of Gap Cash to use on your next purchase. Of course, if you haven't already signed up for their email newsletter, you can get a one-time use code for 25 percent off your purchase when you join.

That's a lot of deals.

Check out some of the online and in-store super savings Baby Gap has on on sleepwear, shoes, outerwear, and more this President's Day weekend.

1 Comfy Kicks Baby Gap Cozy Quilted Hi-Top Sneakers (was: $35, now: $15, Baby Gap) At over half off, you can stock up on soft sneakers from sizes 0 all the way up to 24 months. You can even buy a few sizes up so your little one will have the perfect shoes next winter, too.

2 Snazzy Sleepwear Baby Gap Crazy Stripe Fleece Footed Sleep One-Piece (was: $40, now: $8, Baby Gap) With such a deep discount, you'll easily save big on this snuggly sleepwear piece. You could even get five for the price of what one originally was.

3 Puffer Vests Baby Gap Warmest Puffer Vest (was: $40, now: $16, Baby Gap) Perfect in virtually any weather, the vest is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in anyone's wardrobe — grown-ups and babies alike. That's why this quilted vest is the perfect addition to your little one's stylish closet.

4 Jazzy Jumpers Baby Gap Cheetah Cord Jumper (was: $35, now: $7, Baby Gap) At one fifth of its original price, this easy pullover dress (complete with bloomers to cover diapers or training pants), in an adorable animal print is a real steal. Heads up: it's actually $5 with code EVENBETTER.

5 Adorable Body Suits Baby Gap Family Love "I Still Live At Home With My Parents" Printed Long Sleeve Body Suit (was: $15, now: $4-$7, Baby Gap) Nothing like a cool brag about your crib actually being a crib in your folks' place. Snag one of these cute and clever bodysuits with over half off of the original price. This is less than $3 with the EVENBETTER code.

6 Knit Beanies Baby Gap Crazy Strip Bear Garter Beanie (was: $17, now: $6, Baby Gap) I'm a sucker for any kind of hat, hoodie, or hair accessory that makes a baby look like a little animal. If you adore little animal ears, too, then you'll love this discounted beanie.