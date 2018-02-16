The Baby Gap President's Day 2018 Sale Will Make You Shop 'Til You Drop
Like many holidays in the United States, President's Day gives society a great excuse to go shopping. After all, who doesn't love a good sale? Bonus points if you can find incredible deals for the whole family. This President's Day weekend appears to be a promising occasion to snag some quality clothing and accessories for your little ones. If you're strategizing what to get at Baby Gap's Presidents Day sale, you don't have to look any further, because we've got all the details and some of the cutest offerings here, to totally prepare you for a big shopping spree.
Whether you want to stock up on the staples — such as underwear, socks, shorts, and the like — or you prefer to plan ahead for next year by buying a size up in out-of-season clothing items, so you'll be all set by the time the weather swings back around, the folks at Baby Gap have you covered. Right now, through Monday, everything is up to 50 percent off, and with code PRESDAY you can get an additional 20 percent off and free shipping on everything you order.
Plus, with the code EVENBETTER, you can get an additional 30 percent off of any sale items that end in either 97 or 99 cents, from now through Monday, online only. (Note: the prices below do not reflect the additional 30 percent off some items qualify for).
On top of that, in store and online, you can receive $25 in "GapCash" for every $50 you spend with a limit of getting back 125 bucks' worth of Gap Cash to use on your next purchase. Of course, if you haven't already signed up for their email newsletter, you can get a one-time use code for 25 percent off your purchase when you join.
That's a lot of deals.
Check out some of the online and in-store super savings Baby Gap has on on sleepwear, shoes, outerwear, and more this President's Day weekend.
1Comfy Kicks
Cozy Quilted Hi-Top Sneakers (was: $35, now: $15, Baby Gap)
At over half off, you can stock up on soft sneakers from sizes 0 all the way up to 24 months. You can even buy a few sizes up so your little one will have the perfect shoes next winter, too.
2Snazzy Sleepwear
Crazy Stripe Fleece Footed Sleep One-Piece (was: $40, now: $8, Baby Gap)
With such a deep discount, you'll easily save big on this snuggly sleepwear piece. You could even get five for the price of what one originally was.
3Puffer Vests
Warmest Puffer Vest (was: $40, now: $16, Baby Gap)
Perfect in virtually any weather, the vest is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in anyone's wardrobe — grown-ups and babies alike. That's why this quilted vest is the perfect addition to your little one's stylish closet.
4Jazzy Jumpers
Cheetah Cord Jumper (was: $35, now: $7, Baby Gap)
At one fifth of its original price, this easy pullover dress (complete with bloomers to cover diapers or training pants), in an adorable animal print is a real steal. Heads up: it's actually $5 with code EVENBETTER.
5Adorable Body Suits
Family Love "I Still Live At Home With My Parents" Printed Long Sleeve Body Suit (was: $15, now: $4-$7, Baby Gap)
Nothing like a cool brag about your crib actually being a crib in your folks' place. Snag one of these cute and clever bodysuits with over half off of the original price. This is less than $3 with the EVENBETTER code.
6Knit Beanies
Crazy Strip Bear Garter Beanie (was: $17, now: $6, Baby Gap)
I'm a sucker for any kind of hat, hoodie, or hair accessory that makes a baby look like a little animal. If you adore little animal ears, too, then you'll love this discounted beanie.
7Darling Denim
Fleece-Lined Straight Jeans (was: $35, now: $10, Baby Gap)
Since Punxsutawney Phil supposedly saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, its said there'll be six more weeks of winter this year. Keep your little one warm with these deeply discounted denim jeans that have an added layer of fleece lining for maximum coziness.
