Just when you thought the "Baby Shark" phenomenon couldn't get any more popular, the song's creators — Pinkfong — have already cooked up a "Baby Shark" Valentine's Day song called "Valentine's Day Sharks." Although this is probably thrilling news for kids, I imagine parents aren't as excited about this development. That's because the song you've heard 1 billion times is nearly identical to "Valentine's Day Sharks." My condolences.

Pinkfong released "Valentine's Day Sharks" on Feb. 13, 2017 to their YouTube channel. And now with the soaring popularity of "Baby Shark," their ode to Feb. 14 has resurfaced to the likely horror of parents who can't get "do-do-do-do-do-do" out of their heads.

Still, you got to give Pinkfong credit where credit is due. The video is pretty cute (think lots of hearts and smiling sharks) and there's a sweet nod to the "Skidamarink" song.

"I love you in the morning/And in the afternoon/ I love you in the evening/Happy Valentine’s sharks!" one verse goes.

But besides the "Happy Valentine's" shoutout, the Valentine's Day song is all about the iconic do-dos.

"Valentine’s Day, doo doo doo doo doo doo/Valentine’s Day, doo doo doo doo doo doo/ Valentine’s Day, doo doo doo doo doo doo Valentine’s Day! /I love you/ I love you," another verse reads.

My favorite part of the song? Each character gives an adorable shoutout to their valentine.

Baby Shark sings "friends!" while Mommy Shark croons, "Darling!" Grandma Shark arguably has the best shoutout of all, referring to Grandpa Shark as "My Old Man!" You got to love it.

The resurfacing of "Valentine's Day Sharks" comes on the same day "Baby Shark swam up to number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to USA Today.

Oh, and did I mention that the track placed three spots above Lil' Wayne's "Uproar"? Sorry, Weezy F. Baby — you just got trumped by another baby — Baby Shark.

There are mixed reactions about the news, with some people arguing that this phenomenon needs to end, while others are pumped about the milestone.

One person shared an incredible Office GIF:

"Does this song really only have three words in it?" a perplexed commenter asked.

