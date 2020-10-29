It's official: Netflix has confirmed that The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 is in the works. So, like the classic theme song says to do, "Say hello to your friends, they're always there." Or they will be once again next year.

The streaming service's reimagining of the classic young adult book series by Ann M. Martin will be back with brand new episodes next year. That's right, Kristy Thomas, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, and Mary-Ann Spier are all returning for brand new adventures and families to babysit in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Netflix announced the news that the series has been renewed on Oct. 28 in a sweet video with the cast lip-synching the theme song from the original 90s TV adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club. And while not a ton of information has been revealed about the newest season, here's everything we know so far.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Will Premiere In 2021

According to Netflix, the new season will premiere in 2021, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

Season 2 Might Veer Off From The Book Series

The series' showrunner, Rachel Shukert, told Variety in July that the first 10 books in the series are "the most cannon." But the other stories in the 131 book series (yep, 131 books total) might not get their chance to shine.

"The books are such a wonderful blueprint," Shukert told Variety. "The first eight to 10 books, I would say, set up the world and the club, and their relationships get cemented, [as do] the bigger stories of what's going on with their parents and how it affects them. It's laying the architecture, so it feels like a jumping off point."

Shukert reiterated this to The Hollywood Reporter. "We really wanted the adaptation to be faithful," she told the outlet in July. "I think that moving forward we'll definitely take inspiration from individual books, but I think it will get a little looser, the way the books do, as well, because they're just a little more episodic the longer the series goes on."

And whereas the friend group stay in the "eighth grade forever" in the book series, Shukert told Vanity Fair that the Netflix adaptation will continue to age the group up. "At one point they go from seventh grade to eighth grade, and then they stay in eighth grade forever," she told the outlet. "So I think if the show continues, they'll be in eighth grade!"

Season 1 Wrapped Things Up Nicely

In the final episode of Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club, the girls were at camp, focusing on their art, social justice, and standing up against the camp director, according to CinemaBlend. This final episode did not leave off on a cliffhanger and actually wrapped things up in Season 1 quite nicely, which means Season 2 has plenty of space to focus on new storylines.

Shukert told Vanity Fair that she's excited to explore "so many" storylines from the book series. "I love how Kristy evolves with her new family," she told the magazine. "I always loved Mary Anne and Dawn — as their parents get closer, how that kind of changes their relationship. But you know, we'll see."

Lucia Aniello, the director for Season 1 and the executive producer of The Baby-Sitters Club, told Harper's Bazaar that she is looking forward to exploring new storylines with the junior sitters, Mallory and Jessi. "Also, Kristi's moved across town, and I think she has a lot of adjusting to do," she said. "So hopefully if we get another season, that's something we can explore."

The Cast Will (Likely) Return

If the Season 2 announcement is any indication, the core cast from Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club will likely return for this next season. Shay Rudolph, who plays Stacey McGill in the adaptation, told PopSugar she hopes Stacey does not move back to New York like she does in the books. "I want to stay with the other Baby-Sitters Club girls and have fun babysitting adventures and make more memories on set!" she told PopSugar.

Sophie Grace, who plays Kristy Thomas in the series, also told PopSugar that she hopes to explore more of Kristy's storylines from the book series, like when she coaches a baseball team filled with kids who didn't make it to Little League.

Season 2 Will Continue To Focus On Friendship

Season 2 will continue to focus on the strength of the friendship within The Baby-Sitters Club. "All the great shows that are about female friends — whether it's Golden Girls or Sex and the City — who love each other and are there for each other throughout thick and thin, you always have the one that you outwardly identify with the most, but the truth is, we are all of them," Shukert told Variety. "We have elements of all five of them within us and that's why they hit the most: because they are one complex whole."

You Can Find Season 1 On Netflix

While you wait for Season 2, you can catch up on all 10 episodes of the first season of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix right now.