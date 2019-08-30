The Best Baby Gear For New Moms On The Go

No matter what, leaving the house as a new mom is tough. You have to consider a million things: how many diapers you’ll need, where the spare onesie is, whether you packed the pacifier. But as a first-time mom living in a big city, I’ve faced some very particular new parent challenges. I rely on walking and public transportation to get around (meaning we don’t have a car), and I live in a one-bedroom apartment with my husband and our new roommate (meaning we don’t have a lot of space).

The good news is that with the right tools at your disposal, you can get around town with a little one. In fact, chugging around my neighborhood with an efficient stroller and nursing cover kind of makes me feel like a supermom, even when I’m practically bathing in spit-up.

So without further ado, here's the best baby gear from Walmart that I can't live without.

A Collapsible Stroller

A Stroller Rain Guard

A Stroller Cover That Doubles As A Nursing Cover

Portable Hand Sanitizer

Wubbanubs

Drool Bibs

A Stroller Strap

A Diaper To-Go Kit & Foldable Changing Pad In One

A Backpack Instead Of A Diaper Bag

A Travel White Noise Machine

Muslin Swaddles

Travel Stain Remover

Romper may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Romper's editorial and sales departments.