The Best Baby Gear For New Moms On The Go

By Jessica Leader
No matter what, leaving the house as a new mom is tough. You have to consider a million things: how many diapers you’ll need, where the spare onesie is, whether you packed the pacifier. But as a first-time mom living in a big city, I’ve faced some very particular new parent challenges. I rely on walking and public transportation to get around (meaning we don’t have a car), and I live in a one-bedroom apartment with my husband and our new roommate (meaning we don’t have a lot of space).

The good news is that with the right tools at your disposal, you can get around town with a little one. In fact, chugging around my neighborhood with an efficient stroller and nursing cover kind of makes me feel like a supermom, even when I’m practically bathing in spit-up.

So without further ado, here's the best baby gear from Walmart that I can't live without.

A Collapsible Stroller

$249.99

Some babies have the luxury of being toted around town in a palatial home on wheels. While the Baby Cadillac certainly has a time and place, most moms need something light, collapsible, and easy to maneuver. No one is looking to lug a glorified crib up five flights of steps; with travel models like the Britax B Ready Stroller, you don’t have to.

A Stroller Rain Guard

$11.85

Trust me -- the only thing worse than being stuck outside your home with a crying infant is being stuck outside your home with a crying infant in the rain. Keep this clear plastic rain shield in your stroller to make those walks just a little more bearable.

A Stroller Cover That Doubles As A Nursing Cover

$12.96

Cities are beautiful, living organisms. Unfortunately, the downside of maneuvering through them is that your baby is exposed to pretty much everything. Get a stretchy canopy that also doubles as a nursing cover for protection from the sun, strangers, and general sidewalk gunk. Bonus: I’ve found that it is a real baby whisperer when it comes to afternoon napping!

Portable Hand Sanitizer

$10.69

It’s a fact of motherhood: as soon as you’ve rested your hand on a bus seat covered in mysterious goop, your baby wants to suck your finger. Horrifying, but we’ve all been there. Clip a cute hand sanitizer to the outside of your diaper bag for chic cleanliness.

Wubbanubs

$17.49

A Wubbanub is truly your best friend. Not only are the little animals cute, but they keep a pacifier in your child’s mouth and not in the middle of the street.

Drool Bibs

$12.95

Babies go through more outfit changes than a Grammy nominee. To cut down on public bathroom onesie wrangling, get these cute drool bibs for a quick swap.

A Stroller Strap

$7.99
$6.95

I live in a very hilly neighborhood, and these straps have kept my stroller out of harm’s way more than once. If you are a big walker, they will keep your stroller squarely in your hands and out of the street when walking down steep hills.

A Diaper To-Go Kit & Foldable Changing Pad In One

$19.84

I can’t say enough good things about this portable diaper changing station. My baby absolutely hates being changed in public. While this doesn’t keep the tears away, it does mean I have everything I need to change him at my fingertips, no matter where we are.

A Backpack Instead Of A Diaper Bag

$24.88

Instead of an over-the-shoulder bag, use a regular backpack with lots of valuable pocket space to keep your diaper bag easy to carry around town.

A Travel White Noise Machine

$29.95

Enjoying dinner at a friend’s place across town during bedtime? Just turn on this little guy to get in hours of adult conversation before you need to head home.

Muslin Swaddles

$19.98
$17.99

Similar to the stroller canopy, the value of this multi-use product can’t be overstated. A good muslin swaddle is your blanket, burp cloth, tummy time mat, and more. Pro tip: you can never have enough of these puppies. Buy at least three more than you think you need.

Travel Stain Remover

$5

Baby poop stains everything. Use this natural formula to immediately keep the stains from setting, without any harsh laundry chemicals.

