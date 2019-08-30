The Best Baby Gear For New Moms On The Go
No matter what, leaving the house as a new mom is tough. You have to consider a million things: how many diapers you’ll need, where the spare onesie is, whether you packed the pacifier. But as a first-time mom living in a big city, I’ve faced some very particular new parent challenges. I rely on walking and public transportation to get around (meaning we don’t have a car), and I live in a one-bedroom apartment with my husband and our new roommate (meaning we don’t have a lot of space).
The good news is that with the right tools at your disposal, you can get around town with a little one. In fact, chugging around my neighborhood with an efficient stroller and nursing cover kind of makes me feel like a supermom, even when I’m practically bathing in spit-up.
So without further ado, here's the best baby gear from Walmart that I can't live without.
A Collapsible Stroller
Some babies have the luxury of being toted around town in a palatial home on wheels. While the Baby Cadillac certainly has a time and place, most moms need something light, collapsible, and easy to maneuver. No one is looking to lug a glorified crib up five flights of steps; with travel models like the Britax B Ready Stroller, you don’t have to.
A Stroller Rain Guard
Trust me -- the only thing worse than being stuck outside your home with a crying infant is being stuck outside your home with a crying infant in the rain. Keep this clear plastic rain shield in your stroller to make those walks just a little more bearable.
A Stroller Cover That Doubles As A Nursing Cover
Cities are beautiful, living organisms. Unfortunately, the downside of maneuvering through them is that your baby is exposed to pretty much everything. Get a stretchy canopy that also doubles as a nursing cover for protection from the sun, strangers, and general sidewalk gunk. Bonus: I’ve found that it is a real baby whisperer when it comes to afternoon napping!
Portable Hand Sanitizer
It’s a fact of motherhood: as soon as you’ve rested your hand on a bus seat covered in mysterious goop, your baby wants to suck your finger. Horrifying, but we’ve all been there. Clip a cute hand sanitizer to the outside of your diaper bag for chic cleanliness.
Wubbanubs
A Wubbanub is truly your best friend. Not only are the little animals cute, but they keep a pacifier in your child’s mouth and not in the middle of the street.
Drool Bibs
Babies go through more outfit changes than a Grammy nominee. To cut down on public bathroom onesie wrangling, get these cute drool bibs for a quick swap.
A Stroller Strap
I live in a very hilly neighborhood, and these straps have kept my stroller out of harm’s way more than once. If you are a big walker, they will keep your stroller squarely in your hands and out of the street when walking down steep hills.
A Diaper To-Go Kit & Foldable Changing Pad In One
I can’t say enough good things about this portable diaper changing station. My baby absolutely hates being changed in public. While this doesn’t keep the tears away, it does mean I have everything I need to change him at my fingertips, no matter where we are.
A Backpack Instead Of A Diaper Bag
Instead of an over-the-shoulder bag, use a regular backpack with lots of valuable pocket space to keep your diaper bag easy to carry around town.
A Travel White Noise Machine
Enjoying dinner at a friend’s place across town during bedtime? Just turn on this little guy to get in hours of adult conversation before you need to head home.
Muslin Swaddles
Similar to the stroller canopy, the value of this multi-use product can’t be overstated. A good muslin swaddle is your blanket, burp cloth, tummy time mat, and more. Pro tip: you can never have enough of these puppies. Buy at least three more than you think you need.
Travel Stain Remover
Baby poop stains everything. Use this natural formula to immediately keep the stains from setting, without any harsh laundry chemicals.
Romper may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Romper's editorial and sales departments.