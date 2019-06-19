Finding alternatives to a juice hamburger can be challenging if you're vegetarian or are just trying to cut down on your red meat intake, especially when you don't live near a restaurant with impossible burgers on the menu. But this delicious black bean and quinoa burger recipe will totally satisfy your burger craving without the need for beef or leaving your house, and it only takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish. Dinner is served.

A quick google search will give you a plethora of burger alternative recipes, as they're mega popular right now. But you can't always tell if those are good, and nothing frustrates me more than making the time to cook and ending up with a subpar dish. Lucky for you, the Hellmann®'s team whipped up the Black Bean & Quinoa Burgers at an event hosted by Ellie Kemper (their new spokesperson) recently, and the Romper team got to give them a taste. I'm happy to report they were flavorful and delicious, and you (or any meat-loving person you serve them to) won't be mad at all that they aren't beef patties.

This recipe makes eight servings of burgers, so it's a solid option for your next summer cookout and can easily be doubled or tripled. It breaks down to 20 minutes of prep and 10 minutes to cook, which is super convenient for a quick weeknight meal option too. Check out the full recipe below.

Courtesy of Hellmann's

Black Bean Quinoa Burgers

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups cooked, cooled quinoa

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup plus 5 tablespoon chipotle mayonnaise (preferably Hellmann's®), divided

1/4 cup gluten-free bread crumbs or regular plain dried bread crumbs

1 medium carrot, shredded

1/4 cup chopped red onion

3 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon salt

Grab a large bowl and mash the black beans together. Then, stir in the quinoa, cheese, 1/2 cup mayonnaise (save the extra 5 tablespoons for later), bread crumbs, carrot, onion, cilantro, and salt. Shape the mixture into 8 patties (about 1/2 cup each). If you're struggling to get the patties to form, add a tablespoon or so more of bread crumbs to help hold them together. Spray a nonstick skillet with no-stick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add burgers and cook, turning once, until golden brown and heated through. The process will take about 10 minutes. Top the cooked patties with the remaining mayonnaise and, if desired, serve them on whole wheat buns with your favorite hamburger toppings (lettuce tomatoes, the works), or simply serve them in lettuce leaves. It would even taste great on a bed of lettuce.

Easy peasy, right? I like that so many different ingredients combine to create the fresh taste, but you don't have to sacrifice a ton of time to get the upscale vibe. They're ready just as quickly a regular burger, so you won't feel like you're making a sacrifice if you decide to give them a whirl. It's a no-brainer.