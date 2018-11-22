Counting down the minutes to holiday shopping yet? You can feel the excitement building as the circulars fill our mail slots, the ads dazzle our TV viewing and Internet browsing, and the traffic builds on the highway. (Well, maybe that part isn't so exciting.) But if you're a parent of young children, or expecting, or have someone on your gift list who is, you'll want to pay special attention to the Black Friday deals on strollers that are too good to pass up.

As any seasoned parent knows, having a good stroller can mean the difference between getting from place to place quickly and wanting to dissolve into a puddle of frustrated tears because your kid-mover refuses to fold up properly, or is too wide to maneuver around store aisles, or is about to throw a wheel. Depending on your lifestyle, you may even want to have more than one stroller handy: a sturdy bells-and-whistles model that can withstand heavy use, and a lightweight no-frills umbrella unit that you can pull out for quick runs to the store or a zip through the airport.

Happily, with the bargains being offered this holiday weekend, you should be able to find room in your budget for the stroller (or strollers) you need to make your life as a parent that much simpler. Or, if you're hoping for some generous gifts at your baby shower, you might drop a hint or two to the folks who might be doing some shopping for you in the next couple of days. ("Um, I hear that Amazon is having some pretty nice Black Friday sales on stroller travel systems, and there's one that we kind of have our eye on, if anyone's asking...?")

Whatever your situation or needs — a top-of-the-line infant model fit for even Meghan Markle, or a sit-and-stand stroller that can accommodate an older and younger sibling, or a zippy three-wheeler for a morning jog around the park — you should be able to find it when you make your Black Friday rounds. It might even make up for waking up earlier than the average 6-month-old baby.

1 Perfect For Travelers Besrey Airplane Stroller $166 $114 Amazon Prime This nifty little set of wheels is just what you'll need if you're planning any extended traveling with your baby or preschooler. It weighs in at just over 10 pounds, and its compact design makes it a breeze to fold and stow in the car trunk or airplane overhead compartment. And at 32 percent off, it's sure to sell out before the weekend is over. See On Amazon

2 A Fit Parent's Dream Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System $180 $162 Amazon For parents who regularly make time for fitness (and if you're one, you have all my respect and awe), a good jogging stroller is a must, since the three-wheel design is easier to maneuver down running paths. This Baby Trend model is streamlined, comfortable for baby, and looks sharp to boot. Plus, it comes with a car seat and base, all the better to get from the park to the car before naptime. See On Amazon

3 Class All The Way Baby Stroller 360 Rotation Function,Hot Mom Travel System Pram $460 $340 Amazon If you're looking for a more high-end ride, this beauty wouldn't be out of place on the streets of Beverly Hills or the Upper West Side. The egg-shaped design is both cool and practical (less chance of getting stuck when going through a door); plus, its 360-degree swivel design allows for easy turnarounds when you suddenly realize that you've left the house without the diaper bag. See On Amazon

4 For The Twins Kolcraft Plus Lightweight Double Stroller $200 $150 Amazon Got twins? (Or two kids close in age?) Get this stroller into your online or real-world shopping cart. Having two kids makes for twice the transportation headaches, but this double stroller will make it much easier to get around. Among its nice features: The seats recline independently, so when one child is napping, the other can still sit up and try to grab the Fruity Pebbles off the bottom shelf at the market. It also has snack trays for each child and a cup holder for Mom's venti latte. See On Amazon

5 A Rugged Ride J is for Jeep Brand Sport Utility All-Terrain Stroller $300 $240 Amazon As you'd expect of a Jeep brand, this model combines rugged style with practicality. The wheels are designed to get through bumpy or muddy terrain with ease, and the sun visor protects baby's eyes and skin on the brightest days. You can adjust the seat to rear-facing position for an infant, or turn it toward the front for a toddler eager to see the world. See On Amazon

6 A Snazzy Travel Combo Graco Fast Action Click Connect Travel System $200 $160 JCPenney JCPenney's tempting Black Friday deals include this 20 percent discount on a convenient stroller set by trusted baby-brand Graco. It comes with a car seat suitable for infants and children up to 30 pounds, plus a stroller for kids up to 50 pounds that includes a reclining seat and quick-fold design. See On JCPenney

7 A Set For Newbies And Older Kids Graco Modes Travel System $350 $280 JCPenney Another 20-percent-off Black Friday deal from Penney, this stroller-and-car-seat set will last long into your child's toddler years. For newborns, the carrier-style car set attaches right onto the stroller frame to give mom and dad a break from carrying the basket by hand. See On JCPenney

8 For Older And Younger Sibs Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Platform Canopy Ultra Stroller $121 $98 Walmart An absolute must-have if you've got an older kid along with a younger baby. Big bro or sis can hitch a ride on the back while the littler one sits up front. The stroller can also fit most models of infant car seats both in the front and the rear, making it ideal for just about any two-child household. Plus, it's more than $20 off the regular Walmart price. See On Walmart

9 Where Two Can Sit In Style Graco Duo Glider Click Connect Double Stroller $170 $136 JCPenney Another terrific option for parents of twins or an infant-toddler duo. This in-line design features "stadium seating" with the rear seat slightly elevated, so the child sitting there can look at more than just the back of their sib's head. Mom and Dad will appreciate the one-step folding system and the undercarriage basket that's deep enough for a larger diaper bag. See On JCPenney