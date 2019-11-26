Spending tons of money on clothes when you're pregnant can feel like a huge waste, since you'll likely only get a few months' use out of them. That's why you should definitely take advantage of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday maternity clothes deals to build up your mom-to-be wardrobe. Whether you're stocking up for your own pregnancy or helping out a preggo loved one, it's the perfect time of year to get maternity clothes at a discount.

Whether you're just starting to show or nearly ready to deliver, there are Black Friday deals on everything from basics to warm weather clothes to dressy holiday gear. Finding a bump-friendly winter coat or holiday-ready outfit has never been easier, and many of the maternity holiday clothes are actually on-trend. Pregnancy fashion has come a long way in recent years, and you can go as high-concept or low-key as you like.

Plus, there are plenty of options for shopping these holiday sales. If you like the bustling excitement of a crowded store, then brave your shopping center this Thursday or Friday to score these deals in-person. If online shopping is more your speed, then plenty of retailers have deals going on from now through Cyber Monday.

1. Kohl's Maternity a:glow Mixed-Media Puffer Coat Kohl's | $130 $44 See On Kohl's With an extra 15 percent off with the promo code GIVETHANKS through November 29, the Kohl's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are extensive. Best of all, plenty of Kohl's maternity gear is on sale, so you can snap up leggings, tunics, and sweaters for less. For instance, this mixed media puffer coat, offered in both black and navy, is on sale for well over half off its regular retail price.

2. A Pea In The Pod Twist Front Maxi Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod | $138 $54 See On A Pea In The Pod A Pea In The Pod is offering up to 40 percent off everything in the store, as well as an extra 40 percent off items that are already marked down. The sale is already live, so you can shop your nearest retail location or online right now. For instance, the Twist Front Maternity Maxi dress is already marked down to $90 from its original $138, and the additional discount brings the total to $54.

3. Old Navy Maternity Slim-Fit Graphic Tee Old Navy | $17 $9 See On Old Navy The popular retailer is pulling out all the stops this November. From 11/27 to 11/29, Old Navy is offering 50 percent off everything both in-store and online. (The discount does not apply to things already on clearance, and there are a few other restrictions.) Oh, and there's also a 50 percent off everything deal going on 12/1 to 12/2 as well, so you have plenty of chances to shop Old Navy's discounted selection. For instance, this cute holiday maternity tee can be yours for less than $10.

4. H&M MAMA Super Skinny Jeans H&M | $35 $25 See On H&M Black Friday deals at H&M include 30 percent off everything, and Loyalty Program members can start shopping the sale at 4:00 p.m. EST on 11/27/19. If you're busy this Friday, then the blanket sale repeats on Cyber Monday, offering 30 percent off everything online. Wardrobe staples such as the MAMA Super Skinny Jeans will be on sale, as well as plenty of holiday wear all decked out in sequins and lace. Basically, all your maternity wardrobe needs can be covered here.

5. HATCH Collection The Nola Jumper HATCH Collection | $298 $238 See On HATCH The HATCH Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals include a 20 percent off promo effective Wednesday, 11/27 to Monday, 12/2. The eligible collections include Pre-Fall, Fall, Fall 2, JCREW, Fall/Winter 18 + Spring/Summer 19 carryover, almost all Continuity, and Swim. Exclusions are Evening, Denim, Beauty, and select Continuity pieces (including Underpinnings, Sleepwear, Bundles + Third Party). Best of all, these discounts can be applied on top of other markdowns. Part of the Fall 2019 collection, the Nola Jumper is a comfy-looking piece that can be yours for around $238 at the time of the sale.

6. Macy's Motherhood Maternity Fleece Leggings Macy's | $27 $22 See On Macy's The Macy's Black Friday Sale officially runs from November 27 to November 30, 2019, both in-store and online. (Check your local store's hours for more info). But there are already plenty of Black Friday specials in maternity clothes to check out, such as this discount on fleece leggings (AKA, every mom-to-be's best friend during winter). Check back after the 27 as well, when the deals might be even steeper.