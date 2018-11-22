Black Friday is less than 48 hours away, and smart shoppers are scouring the circulars for the best bargains. Some pre-holiday deals are already slipping away — yikes — so if you or a loved one is expecting a baby in 2019, this is the time to take advantage of the Black Friday deals on car seats, because there aren't many other opportunities as good as these.

Because nothing about having children is simple, there are a number of options you'll need to consider when looking for car seats. Some are designed specifically for very young infants; these are the basket-style types that easily snap into a specially designed stroller frame or onto a base that attaches to the back seat of your vehicle in the rear-facing position. Because of the handle-carry design of the seat, parents can tote their little one from place to place without having to strap them in and out each time. However, once your baby reaches a certain weight (usually about 22 pounds), you'll need to switch to a larger seat.

Convertible seats are a more flexible option, since they can accommodate both babies and toddlers, and they can be situated either in the front- or rear-facing position. For bigger kids, a booster seat will take them right through to late elementary school, the time when most children are big enough to sit safely in the back with just a shoulder and lap belt.

Since this is one of the major purchases new parents have to make (and, often, a fairly pricey one), it pays to comparison-shop. This is a prime time to get the bargain you're looking for, as retailers slash prices on coveted gift items, then open their doors in the dark early morning hours so eager shoppers can get their holiday lists checked off.

Here are some of the car-seat Black Friday sales we found today, both online and in-store, and there will no doubt be more to come. Check these out, and best of luck as you get everything ready for the new arrival!

1 A Super Bargain Graco Contender65 Convertible Car Seat $140 $111 Target This seat will take your little one from the hospital right through toddlerhood (it fits kids up to 65 pounds). The harness automatically adjusts the belt and headrest to the proper position for your growing child. And at just over $100, it's the proper price for your budget as well. See On Target

2 A Seat That Grows With Your Child Safety 1st Grow & Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat $170 $112 Amazon Using a three-stage car seat like this one means you won't have to worry about buying another seat until your child is well into school age (the maximum weight limit is 100 pounds). Another feature you'll appreciate is a harness holder that makes it easy to get your baby in and out of the seat without getting tangled in the straps. See On Amazon

5 Professional Installation Help Included Evenflo Sonus Convertible 2-in-1 Car Seat $70 $60 BJ's BJ's members should save an extra shopping cart for this nicely priced convertible seat, which seats children up to 50 pounds in the front-facing position. Among its appealing features: Evenflo offers a live video installation service to help ensure you'll put the seat into place properly. See On BJ's

6 Extra Legroom For Your Child Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat $200 $160 JC Penney Parents often debate switching out of full-size harness car seats before the recommended age if their child is on the tall side. With this seat, that shouldn't be an issue. In the front-facing position, the seat offers an extra 5 inches of leg room — which can make all the difference between a pleasant ride and a whiny one. See On JCPenney

9 A Comfy Ride For Bigger Kids Graco Affix Highback Booster Car Seat $80 $53 Amazon For bigger kids who need protection without the full harness treatment, this snazzy booster seat is just what Santa ordered. The high-back design ensures both support and comfort (and can be removed for a bottom-only booster option). Tethers secure it to the back seat to make it simple for children to buckle themselves (with a grownup's supervision, of course). See On Amazon

10 From Newborn To Fourth Grade Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat $350 $298 Amazon Prime This seat may be a little pricier than others on this list, but it's also one of the few that can accommodate children from newborns to age 10, so you won't need to replace it until 2029. Or, put another way, it comes out to about $30 a year — not a bad deal for safe and comfortable traveling. See On Amazon