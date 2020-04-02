Being constantly stuck inside isn't exactly ideal for kids, or for you, and it doesn't take long to run of out ideas to fill up the day. If you're struggling to keep things fun and out of options, try finding the best indoor activities based on your kid's zodiac sign (and your own). You may find that everyone is a little happier and more occupied doing things that fit their individual personalities.

"Your zodiac sign shows important aspects of your personality and temperament," pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Romper. "It can reveal ways you like to spend your time, how you operate independently and in groups, and how you like to express yourself." Knowing the activities your family's zodiac signs gravitate towards might help you to navigate this isolating time. "Some signs find quarantining relaxing, others will find it excruciating," Rebecca Gordon, professional astrologer and author, tells Romper. "No matter what your sign though, there are ways to survive and even thrive in this quarantine environment."

Engaging in activities that compliment your zodiac sign during self-isolation may help you actually enjoy this time. "Finding ways to harness your natural skills, whether as a parent or for your child, will help everyone to feel more grounded and focused, rather than focusing upon stress," says Thomas. Additionally, Gordon encourages people to remember that "this quarantine will clearly not be forever," and to make the best of it by "taking this opportunity to learn something new and grow closer to the people we love."

Aquarius (Jan 20 — Feb 18) Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images Thomas says Aquarius is an air sign, which is "active and extroverted." Aquarians also tend to be progressive and independent, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, and they are not fans of being bored or lonely (which makes quarantine all the more tough). Since hanging out with friends in person isn't an option at the moment, virtual playdates for kids and Zoom coffee dates for grown-ups can fill in for now. Also consider taking part in a group game online or having a family yoga session.

Pisces (Feb 19 — March 20) Pisces is a water sign, and people who are water signs "should thrive during this time because they tend to be more homebodies and able to focus independently," according to Thomas. Gordon suggests using this time to "get cozy with your favorite films or take aromatherapy baths," something both parents and kids can do. Additionally, Gordon says Pisces might "be thrilled that you finally have time to make art or dance," so use that to your advantage as well. Kids can spend time playing new instruments (whether in person or online), making fun crafts, and playing pretend to escape reality. Parents can use this time to pick up a journal, give some old furniture a new look, listen to audio books, and join in the pretend play with your kids.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Like air signs, fire signs like Aries are also more extroverted in nature, according to Thomas, and need to keep moving. Since you don't feel like you're not utilizing your talents, all these quarantine days on the couch watching Netflix can feel unbearable (although they do like wearing comfy clothes, so that part is covered). "Aries needs a lot of physical activity, so high intensity indoor workout classes will be essential to get through," says Thomas. For kids, create an obstacle course, play balloon volleyball, engage in some epic hide-and-go-seek challenges, and bust out that old Wii to play some virtual sports. Grown-ups can find some fun YouTube workout videos, challenge friends to virtual competitions that get harder with each round, and wear leggings all day every day (as if you're not already).

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is an earth sign, which Thomas says will thrive during quarantine for the same reasons water signs do, as they're similar in personality. They're also not fans of sudden changes, insecurity, or complications, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, but love gardening, cooking, and working with their hands. There's never been a better time for kids and parents to cook up some fun meals or start an indoor herb garden. Kids can also work with their hands by playing with LEGOs, Play-Doh, or Magna Tiles. Parents can use this time to play piano, try out watercolor paints, or learn to cross-stitch.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As an air sign, Geminis may find quarantine to be a real struggle, but Gordon says you "can transition quite smoothly into quarantine life" because of your enjoyment you take in things like "online classes, social media, and book clubs". Geminis also tend to like music, reading, and connecting with basically anyone. Kids can watch some dance videos on YouTube to get their music fix and get some energy out, read their favorite comic books (or create their own), and have lots of video chats with friends and family. Audio books are a great option for busy parents who like to read but don't have a lot of time right now. You can also call up a friend to catch up, or listen to new music suggestions from Spotify.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) shaunl/E+/Getty Images "A water sign like Cancer, who's more of a natural homebody, will generally be more at peace in this quarantine," says Gordon. Cancers love art, relaxing by the water, hobbies at home, and connecting with close friends, so Gordon suggests "daily video check-ins with your besties to share feelings and essential laughter." Kids can engage in all the crafting and hobbies like music and reading, and relax in baths to get their water fix. Adults can use this time to pick up a new artistic hobby.

Leo (July 23 — Aug 22) Fire signs like Leo tend to "get their energy from the outer world versus inner," says Gordon. Leos are creative, like bright colors and fun with friends, and Gordon says they "love the festivity of dressing up and being seen in the world," so quarantine may seem especially difficult. Kids can use this time to get really creative with crafts from drawing on a chalkboard, coloring in coloring books, making fun things with construction paper, and painting with the brightest of colors. Parents can join their kids in this or come up with their own fun art projects like painting that room they've been meaning to, getting creative with flower pots for the season, and putting together new outfits from the clothes already hanging in your closet. Additionally, Gordon says that kids and parents alike can get some energy by "being seen" through social media (just keep it safe for the kiddos).

Virgo (Aug 23 — Sept 22) Virgo is a water sign and is "naturally task oriented," says Gordon. If you're a Virgo, you likely avoid attention, taking time off work, or asking for help. For adults, this workaholic attitude will benefit you during quarantine because Gordon says you'll "suddenly have more time to get things done." Get stared on projects you've been wanting to do like repainting your bathroom, making a collage, or scrubbing the dust and dirt off every baseboard in your home. For kids, there's no getting around time off school, but they can still have a good time! They can learn to cook, read basically any book they want (check out your local library's collection of e-books), and help clean the house to get some of that "workaholic" energy out.

Libra (Sept 23 — Oct 22) As an air sign, Libras may find it hard to adapt to life in quarantine: They love being social, are cooperative, enjoy sharing with friends, and the outdoors, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Adults can use this time to connect with friends over video chat, finding causes to donate to people in need, and making a bucket list of things to do outside when the time comes to do so. Kids will also enjoy connecting with friends and family as much as possible (over video chat or just at the dinner table), doing crafts and activities will specific instructions, and checking out National Geographic Kids to learn about the great outdoors since they can't enjoy them much in person right now.

Scorpio (Oct 23 — Nov 21) As Thomas explains, water signs like Scorpio "have a domestic edge to them and are often more self-reflective." They're also passionate and resourceful, enjoy spending time with friends, and dislike dishonesty. With this kind of personality, just about anything goes when it comes to indoor activities. Kids can be resourceful with an online escape room challenge or a home scavenger hunt. Adults can really lean into their passions during this time to get further enveloped in them or challenge themselves to a room makeover using decor they already have at home.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 — Dec 21) pixelfit/E+/Getty Images With interests like freedom, being outdoors, and travel and a dislike of being constrained, like other fire signs, Sagittariuses have it a little rough right now. If you're able to get outside at all, it will particularly benefit you. Gordon suggests taking a "hike in the woods" if you have some nearby where you can still practice physical distancing. If you're not able to get outdoors, Gordon says you can "travel indoors" by "taking up a new language or learning to cool a new ethnic cuisine." As a family, you can spend time together planning out dream vacations, "camping out" in the living room, and exploring National Parks through Google Earth.