The Best Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses In Chicago, Where There's A Little Something For Everyone

It's a great time of year to be a Chicago-based family, as the holiday festivities ramp up and all the offerings of the city really shine. Many local parents want to milk the festivities for all they're worth, and there's no shortage of fun to be had for kids in the Windy City. In a locale like this, there's no need to wait until Oct. 31 for the fun to begin either. The best kid-friendly haunted houses in Chicago open weeks in advance because it's never too early to get your Halloween on.

While the following list is meant to be a valuable aid, parents should always do some further digging to determine whether a certain haunted house is appropriate for your child's age and/or sensitivity. Reading online reviews and asking friends in the community about their experience is a great place to start, or you might choose to load up everyone and head to the site with a back-up plan prepared if the haunted house is not a good fit. (The nice thing about many of these places is there are plenty of other activities to do.)

Speaking as a mom whose preschooler won't even wear his own Darth Vader pajamas to bed at night, I know a thing or two about spookiness botching best laid plans. Hopefully, one of the sites on this list will fit your bill and you can enjoy moderately eerie fun, without a side of nightmares.

Goebbert's Pumpkin Farm Haunted House Giphy Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch boasts many attractions, but one of the most popular among school age children is the Haunted House. Their website invites young visitors to "take a walk through our Haunted House and experience the twist and turns, be ready for some thrills and chills". It's located at 42W813 Reinking Road, Hampshire and is open Sep. 1 thru Oct. 31. For more information, call 847-464-5952.

Sonny Acres Haunted Wagon Ride Giphy OK, so it’s technically a haunted wagon ride, not a haunted house, but Sonny Acres has perfected what it does, promising "a large cast of ghouls and goblins ready to give you a memorable Halloween ride through our haunted woods." It's located at 29W310 North Ave, West Chicago and is open every Friday thru Sunday night in October. Call 630-231-3859 for more information.

Bengston’s Haunted Barn Giphy Bengston’s is the place to be if you have older kids, as they boast a “scary and completely animated haunted barn that is rated PG-13." Parents should note that no child under the age of 12 will be admitted without an adult. Head to 13341 W 151st St, Homer Glen for this haunted barn, which is open Sep. 22 thru Oct. 30. Call 708-301-3276 for more information.