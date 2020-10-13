Whether your child has been begging for a vampire costume or is waffling between Elsa and Anna, the push to finalize Halloween looks is on. Thankfully, this year Amazon Prime day is smack in the middle of the spooky season, a boon for parents looking for a deal on a last-minute witch or ninja costume. And to help you get the most boo for your buck, I've done a deep dive into shopping land to find the best Prime Day kid costume sales — from superheroes to skeletons — for your little pumpkins.

Now, a few things to keep in mind as you peruse this list of discounted garb: 1) These costumes are going to go fast and 2) if your child’s favorite costume has sold out, it’s not the end of the world (as much as they may beg to differ). If you need to redirect some energy and give your child some inspiration, pull up Google Trends Frightgeist list complete with a costume map that demonstrates the hottest characters by location around the U.S. For instance, in Seattle all the kids are gunning to be devils this year, while in Miami a lion is the most popular costume. Perhaps a spin around the interactive map will help your kiddo come up with the ideal Halloween regalia.

Bonus: these deals are so great, they're perfect if you need to stuff a dress-up trunk for the holidays.

1. Kid Fireman Costume Kids Fireman Costume Amazon | $26.99 $21.59 Fireman costume see on amazon Bright red and packed with all the tools a real firefighter uses, this fireman costume — six tools in all — is a steal. And I'm giving it bonus points for coming with a working water extinguisher.

2. Halloween Pumpkin Costume Halloween Pumpkin Costume Amazon | $13.99 $7.51 Child's pumpkin costume see on amazon Perennial favorite, the Halloween pumpkin is a kid's Halloween classic. But this bargain comes with some extra bite — a toothy grin from this jack-o-lantern. And, yes, the hat is included.

3. Ninja Costume Ninja Costume Amazon | $16.99 $13.59 Kid's ninja costume see on amazon Give your high-kicker the ultimate ninja suit with this uniform complete with a ninja face mask, one waist belt with two foam throwing stars (!), a pair of ninja gloves, and two plastic ninja daggers.

4. Witch Costume Witch Costume Amazon | $13.99 $11.19 Witch costume see on amazon Want a good cackle? Here's a witch costume for less than $20! Ha! And not only that, you won't have to send your child out using your home broom. This costume comes with its own.

5. Inflatable Costume Unicorn Rider Inflatable Unicorn Rider Costume Amazon | $23.99 $18.95 Unicorn costume see on amazon We all could use a good laugh these days, and you'd be hard pressed to find a more entertaining kids costume than this unicorn rider one-piece. To nail the look, the costume comes with an air pump for easy inflation. But take note: This unicorn onesie is one size fits all for children ages 7 to 10.

6. Children's Santa Suit Children's Santa Suit Amazon | $48.99 $39.19 Santa costume see on amazon Most kids are already asking when he's coming, why not have Santa make an early appearance this year? This discounted Santa Suit comes with all the bells and whistles (literally): red coat, pants, hat, belt, black boot tops, white gloves, glasses, wig, mustache, a gift bag, and a hand bell.

7. Baby Cow Costume Baby Cow Costume Amazon | $19.99 $15.99 Baby cow jumpsuit see on amazon Snuggly and super adorable, this baby cow jumpsuit doubles as a cozy onesie while letting an infant get in on the holiday fun. And to avoid any Halloween blowouts, it's designed with a double zipper for easy diaper changes. Plus, if you're not feeling the cow, this costume also comes in many other animal designs, including a chick and tiger.

8. Astronaut Costume Astronaut Costume Amazon | $19.99 $15.99 Space suit see on amazon Even if the final frontier is just your living room Halloween night, you can send your kiddo to space in this astronaut suit. The costume is made up of the suit itself, as well as a fabric helmet, gloves, reusable name tag, and an American flag pin.

9. Black Cat Costume Black Cat Costume Amazon | $23.99 $19.19 Kid cat costume see on amazon Crossing a black cat may be bad luck, but snagging this costume will save you a small fortune. Rather than layering leggings with a black T-shirt, buy this costume and get a polyester bodysuit that also comes with cat ears, a belt, and a mask. Take note: the gloves are not included.

10. Princess Costume Princess Costume Amazon | $35.99 $28.79 Princess costume see on amazon Ruffles, ribbons, and sparkles? This princess dress checks all of the boxes. But it's not the only design from this vendor. Outfit an entire royal family with these soft cotton/poly blend gowns designed for comfortable fit, whether your little princess is wearing it on Halloween or to the grocery store.