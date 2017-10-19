The Best Places To Trick-Or-Treat In Minneapolis On Halloween, Indoors and Out

With Halloween only a few weeks away, it's time to start strategizing where to trick-or-treat. Many people favor a quick trip around their own neighborhood, but houses can sometimes be too far apart or they may be populated by people who don't seem to be home every year. Some want to maximize their candy haul and figure out which houses give out the giant Butterfinger bars. And then there are those who prefer to spend the evening at a haunted house or amusement park. Each city has different offerings, and if you're in Minnesota, we found the 7 best places to trick-or-treat in Minneapolis.

Whether you prefer traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating, or want to venture out beyond your own walking neighborhood, there are many different options for your family. Check out local stores as they sometimes give out candy, while other parts of town might host "trick-or-trunk" events where groups from the community congregate in a parking lot and kids can collect candy from different stands or cars. And then there are several enthusiastic neighborhoods throughout Minneapolis who are receptive to "commuter" trick-or-treaters. If you are choosing this option, you might want to consider staying with your kids while they collect candy in an unfamiliar neighborhood — at least for the first year. Other helpful gear: comfy shoes, a stroller for even a child who thinks they've outgrown one, and maybe a little wine in your Swell bottle.

Wherever you decide to trick-or-treat, have fun, take a lot of pictures and save room for the candy bars you are going to steal from your kids after they are all asleep.

Big Thrill Factory Giphy You could keep all month long a the Big Thrill Factory, which hosts various events, including a "Trick or Treat Trail" from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Halloween. There's also a costume contest that night. This family entertainment center has locations in Minnetonka and Oakdale, but check the website to see which activities are running at which location so you can "bring your boo."

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Giphy Hang here all day with your little ones. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. bring your costumed kids to the "Ar-BOO-retum" for apple trick or treating, storytime and other Halloween day fun.

Mall of America Giphy Kids don't need to trick or treat with their coats on here because it's always a perfect 70 degrees at the Mall of America. Join the world's largest indoor trick-or-treat trail as you go store to store and grab yummy candies from your favorite retailers.

Minneapolis Parks Giphy There are all sorts of parties at the local Minneapolis parks throughout the day. From a pre-school celebration at Pershing Park from 10 a.m. to noon to lots of Halloween parties at night. While not officially an official trick-or-treat situation, some of the parties are giving out candy and all encourage the kids to wear their costumes and have fun.

The Fulton Neighborhood Giphy In 2013, Zillow named Fulton one of the best neighborhoods to trick-or-treat and it still stands up to it's reputation. Zillow picked it based on the "more candy, least walking, greater safety" criterion.

The Linden Hills Neighborhood Giphy Another top-rated Zillow trick-or-treat destination, Linden Hills has spooky house decorations and friendly residents who love to have trick-or-treating visitors.