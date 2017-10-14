Deciding where to go trick-or-treating can be a bit of a tricky (get it?) challenge. If you're hoping to make Halloween more of a season-long celebration, rather than just celebrating it that one night, there'll be even more planning involved. You can't walk door-to-door every night all month long, asking your neighbors for candy, after all. And some cities have more options than others. If you live in Phoenix (or will be trick-or-treating there, anyway), you definitely need to know the best places to trick-or-treat in Phoenix so that you can capitalize on all of that festive fun. Halloween just isn't Halloween without a little trick-or-treating, after all. Dressing up without the reward of candy? Where's the fun in that?

From neighborhood carnivals and community events to the best parts of town to get all the best candy, these spots (listed in no particular order) are sure to get you reveling in all the festive fun. They're some of the places that — if you're trick-or-treating in Phoenix this year — you definitely need to check out. Between candy, costumes, pumpkins, and family fun, this year's Halloween can be even better than ever. (Who knew Phoenix had so much Halloween charm?)

1 Anthem Fotomek/Pixabay Want all of the fun of trick-or-treating without having to do much walking around? Head to Anthem for the city's Trunk or Treat event held on the Saturday before Halloween. Cars will be decorated festively and there will be plenty of candy for little ones to gather safely.

2 Howl-O-Ween At The Phoenix Zoo phoenixzoo on Instagram Enjoy all kinds of Halloween fun at the Phoenix Zoo's Howl-O-Ween festivities, taking place the weekend before Halloween. There will be both scary and non-scary events, so this is a good destination for the whole family. The Arizona Coyotes are also hosting a Howl-O-Ween event, but that is only for tickets holders of the Halloween game against the Colorado Avalanche. Don't get confused.

3 North Gateway jill111/Pixabay According to local news station KTAR, Phoenix is one of the best trick-or-treating cities. One of the best neighborhoods? North Gateway. Head there on Halloween for some prime door-to-door trick-or-treating.

4 Deer Valley Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels Another one of the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating in Phoenix? Deer Valley, located north of downtown Phoenix. If you're looking for that "traditional" suburban trick-or-treating feel, that's a good place to go.

5 Trick Or Treat Main Street Sarah Takforyan/Unsplash For a fun, daytime Halloween-themed event, head to downtown Mesa for the town's Trick or Treat Main Street. It's free to attend to trick-or-treat at the approximately 25 participating businesses and especially good for little kids.

6 Paradise Valley Janko Ferlič/Unsplash According to the local NBC affiliate, Paradise Valley is one of the best neighborhoods in Phoenix when it comes to trick-or-treating effectively and safely. The houses are relatively close together, the crime rate is low, and the neighborhood is safely walkable. Throw on your costume, grab a bag, and head to Paradise Valley for some good old fashioned door-to-door trick-or-treating.