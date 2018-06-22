Whether you're a morning person or a night owl, there's one part of your schedule that might benefit from a little adjustment. The best time to masturbate, according to science, might not be when you expect. So get ready to add a fun event reminder ever to your calendar, or change up your schedule entirely.

In general, orgasming at the end of your day is a brilliant plan, because climaxing can help improve the quality of your rest. "When you have an orgasm you actually release a cocktail of chemicals including oxytocin, norepinephrine, vasopressin, prolactin, and serotonin, and all of these things are clinically proven to improve sleep quality in one way or another," said Shawn Stevenson, author of Sleep Smarter, in HuffPost. These hormones help reduce stress, lower cortisol levels, and even regulate your body's sleep-wake cycles, as Stevenson further explained. Indulging in a little self-love right before you want to sleep is one of the best nighttime habits imaginable for both your body and your mind. Plus, it's way more fun that popping a sleeping pill or counting sheep.

Even if you don't make it to orgasm, there are still plenty of ways a little nightly masturbation will help your body and mind. Seriously, don't discount the benefits of stress relief. "Anything that makes you feel more relaxed and gets you to turn off the day, whether you do yoga or get a foot massage, it’s all the same thing,” Dr. Lauren Streicher, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwestern University, in HuffPost. “It’s not that it has to be sexual but sex and self-stimulation is definitely one of the ways to relieve stress.” Lowering your stress level is a worthy goal in itself, and sleeping more soundly is an added benefit.

Plus, there are plenty of additional factors that make the end of the day ideal for alone time. Privacy is just one factor. It's easier to sneak in some self love when you're in a dark, locked bedroom as opposed to, say, a busy restaurant in the middle of a lunch rush. (I mean, no judgement either way.) Plus, the evening is when many women may feel the most amorous, so to speak. Women tend to feel the most aroused around 11:21 pm, at least according to a survey of 2,300 people conducted by the sex toy brand Lovehoney, as reported by Bustle. Basically, nighttime self-stimulation is both convenient and best suited to the time women seem to want sexual play anyway. What's not to love?

But even if your schedule doesn't allow for nightly masturbation, then it's still a good idea to engage in self play whenever you can. It's actually a good and healthy practice for your body. Masturbation can provide similar physical benefits to Kegel exercises by strengthening your pelvic floor, as noted in Cosmopolitan. This is in addition to all the stress relief benefits already mentioned. Really, there's no downside.

Plus, masturbation any time of day can make your sex life with a partner better, too. “It puts you in touch with your desires and gives you the chance to get to know your own body,” said sexuality educator Yvonne K. Fulbright, PhD., in WebMD. “Experimenting with what feels good and makes you respond positively can lead to better sexual experiences, both alone and with a partner.” Hey, there's nothing like a little self-study to help you learn your likes and dislikes.

If you're able to masturbate every night and drift off into perfect slumbers, that's great. It's also OK if you prefer a morning shift, or you don't really feel like any self-love at all right now. Whatever the case, do what feels right for your body.