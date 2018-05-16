Being invited to a wedding when you're a new mom is always tricky business. First of all, there's the whole thing about finding a sitter (maybe even for the first time ever). Then there's the question of pumping (and dumping?) and how long you can go without breastfeeding before the front of your dress is soaked in milk. (Or wait, maybe you should just bring the baby? Is that allowed?) Most of all, though, you're probably stumped about what to wear. What are the best dresses for new mom wedding guests?

Chances are, you're not quite ready to fit into your pre-baby go-to wedding wear just yet. And even if you are, that particular dress might not accommodate nursing (and/or leaking). Or maybe it's just not all that comfortable and you simply cannot take one more moment of discomfort after the nine months of pregnancy you just endured. Maybe you decided you're bringing the baby to the wedding after all and the main concern is finding a print that will hide spit-up stains. Whatever the case, if you've got a wedding coming up and a new baby, you probably need a new dress.

Of course, the perfect dress for a particular occasion is hard to find even when you didn't just pop out a human being a month or two ago. But don't worry: There are definitely dresses out there that are easy to wear and don't scream "This is actually a maternity dress can you tell?!" to everybody you see. Yet another bonus? You'll be able to get multiple uses out of these dresses, as most of them are the kind of garment that can work with your body at almost any phase. (Too bad the bridesmaids probably can't say the same.)