Calling all sand box enthusiasts (that's basically every kid, right?): One of the coolest playthings spotted by Romper editors at this year's Toy Fair in NYC is basically a dream come true for little ones who are obsessed with "diggers" of all kinds: The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane from Reeves International. A realistic digger that kids can actually sit on, tots ages 3 and up will love pretending to be on a construction site in their own backyard sand box, the beach or the playground.

First, the specifics. The Big Dig Excavator Crane comes with 360° swivel action and can be used for two-handed digging and dumping . Great for all-season play, the excavator crane can dig in sand, dirt and snow up to 15" deep and can reach 33" when its crane arm is fully extended. Pretty cool! With a weight limit of 110 pounds, the Big Dig Excavator Crane's sturdy steel frame and digging capability encourages children to get outside in nature while promoting imaginative play at the same time. Junior construction workers are going to have a blast with this toy, and parents everywhere will love seeing their kid keeping busy outdoors (though yes, you may need to avoid a few holes in the back yard as a result). Keep it in the sand box, kids!

Did you know that construction toys have significant benefits for children? As The Build It Workshop reported, playing with construction toys helps children develop fine motor skills, enhance visual-spatial skills, stimulates logic, promotes reasoning and problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination and dexterity.

Samantha Darby/Romper

As children work together to build a structure (or in this case, dig holes), they must first learn to communicate their ideas, listen to their partner's suggestion and collaborate to find the best method of completing their project. (By the way, it comes in pink, too, with more colors reportedly forthcoming.)

Samantha Darby/Romper

Plus, when you transport your Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane to the playground or beach, you'll encourage group play, which means your child will build confidence as they become more comfortable speaking and expanding their vocabulary (as in: "Hi, do you want to dig a big hole in the sandbox with me?"). For easy transport, there's also the Big Dig & Roll (basically the same thing, on wheels, for $57). And you don't even have to wait for spring!