As the fall season draws to a close, I am beyond ready to trim my tree, hang stockings with care, and just generally go all out decorating for the Christmas. With four distinct lines to choose from, the Big Lots Christmas decor collections make me want to deck all the halls.

But it's 2020 (and all that implies), so I need to be a bit frugal when it comes to how much I shell out for faux pinecones and twinkle lights this year. I'm sure I'm not alone in this predicament, but with the Big Lots Christmas decor collections, there seems to be an abundance of cute decor to choose from that won't break the bank. Many items are available for order online for delivery or store pickup, but select items are available in-store only.

Whether your holiday mode is more sleek and modern or more rustic and nostalgic, there is a collection at Big Lots for you. Four distinct themes feature festive decor to suit every style: Polar Frost, Yule Tidings, Broyhill Holiday, and Treasured Traditions. With tablecloths, stockings, throw pillows, ornaments, and more, each unique collection features an array of decorative items to fill your home with as much Christmas cheer as you can possibly handle.

Holiday trends may change from year to year, but the classic decor choices within these collections will never go out of style. Take a look at a few standout pieces Big Lots has to offer shoppers this holiday season.

1. Countdown Calendar Snowflake & Block Countdown Calendar Tabletop Decor Winter Wonder Lane | $10 SEE ON BIG LOTS My kids are forever bugging me about how many more days are left until they get to rip open every single gift under the tree. This snowflake block countdown calendar from the Polar Frost collection at Big Lots can serve as a sparkly reminder that tracks the time until it's finally Christmas day.

2. Embroidered Table Runner Trees Embroidered Table Runner Winter Wonder Lane | $15 SEE ON BIG LOTS With an array of winter whites, icy blue hues, and plenty of sparkle, the Polar Frost Collection at Big Lots features plenty of gorgeous options to make living in your home feel like walking in a winter wonderland. This embroidered table runner is a beautiful way to dress up your holiday table, and it's an absolute steal at just $15.

3. Holiday Welcome Sign "Welcome" Holiday Dog Decor Winter Wonder Lane | $16 SEE ON BIG LOTS With chic rustic touches, plenty of plaid, and snowflakes and reindeer imagery galore, just about everything in the Yule Tidings collection evokes Christmas cheer in the most nostalgic way, including this adorable dog-shaped welcome sign. With a sprig of holly on his collar and Rudolph's red nose, he's ready and waiting to greet all of your holiday guests.

4. LED Snowman LED Scarf Snowman Tabletop Decor Winter Wonder Lane | $20 SEE ON BIG LOTS Top your holiday table or make your mantle shine with this glowing snowman decor, complete with LED lights that shine through snowflake-shaped cutouts. His plaid scarf, top hat, carrot nose, and mouth made of coal will add a rustic touch to your home no matter where you place his holly jolly self.

5. Embroidered Throw Pillow "Joy Love Peace" Throw Pillow Broyhill | $14 SEE ON BIG LOTS This pretty throw pillow from the Broyhill Holiday collection at Big Lots embodies the modern, luxurious style of this particular grouping of decor items. It adds the perfect glitzy touch to your home for the holiday season, but the Christmas-theme isn't so overbearing that it couldn't also be an accent pillow used year-round.

6. Bronze Deer Decor Bronze Sitting Deer Tabletop Decor Broyhill | $16 SEE ON BIG LOTS Oh, deer! This bronze-colored tabletop decor shaped like one of Santa's reindeer is sure to bring immense holiday cheer to your home this year. Instead of flying with a sleigh, this shiny reindeer is poised and ready to add a bit of glamorous style to your Christmas festivities.

7. Christmas Tree Lotion Pump Christmas Tree Lotion Pump Big Lots | $8 SEE ON BIG LOTS Part of the Big Lots Treasured Traditions collection, this Christmas tree lotion pump is an absolutely charming way to herald the holidays in different rooms of your home. Use it in your kitchen filled with dish soap, your bathroom filled with hand soap, or your bedside table filled with lotion — you literally can't go wrong here.