The Boss Baby is back in business — literally. A new Netflix series called The Boss Baby: Back in Business is on its way to your favorite streaming platform, scheduled to drop on April 6. Based on the trailer, which was shared to YouTube over the weekend, the original series is a continuation of the Oscar-nominated movie, and things seems to pick up where The Boss Baby left off. The story follows the Boss Baby, his big brother Tim, and their fellow Baby Corp buddies plotting to make sure the world loves babies more than other cute creatures like kitties and puppies.

However, fans of the original cast will want to prepare themselves for some new voices as Netflix decided to change things up with a mostly-new crop of voice actors for The Boss Baby: Back in Business. Instead of Alec Baldwin as the titular business-like infant, voiceover artist JP Karliak is stepping into the role. Other notable actors in the original movie include Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, and Tobey Maguire — and according to IMDb, none of them are attached to the Netflix series. Actors Miles Bakshi and Eric Bell Jr. will be returning as Tim and as the triplets, respectively. New actors lending their voices to the project include Flula Borg as Mega Fat CEO Baby, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jimbo, and Alex Cazares as Staci.

And on top of this series, Dreamworks already has a sequel to The Boss Baby in the works, expected to hit movie theaters in 2021, according to IMDb. Alec Baldwin is confirmed to return as The Boss Baby, and James McGrath is set to return as Wizzie. No word on the rest of the cast — but there are three years before the motion picture is scheduled to drop, so there's plenty of time to find out.

It's pretty remarkable that The Boss Baby is finding so much success, considering the public's response to its Oscar nomination. When it was announced that The Boss Baby was nominated for Best Animated Feature, people on the internet had plenty to say. The movie scored a 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, in comparison to The LEGO Batman Movie, which scored a 91 percent and did not receive a nomination. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration about that fact, cracking jokes and writing all-caps pleas.

And sure, the franchise definitely tells a silly story on the surface — but there is a heartfelt message deep down. In a March 2017 interview with The Stanford Daily, The Boss Baby's director Tom McGrath said:

Well, there is an acceptance thing. For us, in our deepest hearts, our themes are about love and the extension of love. It starts within a family, and if everyone realizes that it’s not about getting love but giving love, you get it back tenfold. If it starts in the family and the family get bigger and goes out into the world, it’s like what the world needs now is love. It seems like it’s a good time to remember that, especially in these political times when people are getting separated. If we can all be one big family, it’s a great message to kind of spread out there.

If you've read this article this far, you probably are a fan of The Boss Baby (or at least, a child in your life is). So here's some more good news for fans: The Boss Baby is available for streaming on Netflix!

Plus, the movie is actually based on a book, also called The Boss Baby, written by Marla Frazee. The book is available for order on Amazon. It's 2018, baby, and there's more Boss Baby content to go around than you could ever need.

