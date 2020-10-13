When I was shopping for my oldest son's car seat, I was astounded by how expensive this one piece of baby equipment could be. "$500 for an infant seat?!" Back then, I would have given almost anything to see prices like the ones the Prime Day deals from Britax offer. With up to 30% off select travel systems and seats for kids of all ages, these deals are too good to pass up if you're in the market for a new car seat.

Whether you're looking for an all-in-one seat that will grow with your child from the day you bring them home from the hospital to the day you drop them off at Kindergarten, or an infant system that lets you go from car to stroller without breaking a sweat, Britax has several options currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

When it's time to choose the seat you'll buckle your precious newborn into, finding a seat with important safety features that also fits your budgetary needs is crucial. A seat like the Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, with a price tag currently marked down by 30% during Prime Day, could definitely fit the bill. Aside from the safety aspects and price point, easy installation with Britax's patented ClickTight system is ideal for new parents in those early, sleep-deprived days.

Similarly, the Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat offers unparalleled safety with the added feature of easy installation, and is currently marked 30% off for Amazon Prime Day. This seat offers full body protection for kids from 5 to 65 pounds both rear and front-facing with two layers of side impact protection surrounding your child's head, neck, and torso.

Car seat safety is ever-evolving, and as a mom, I am forever thankful for the advancements in technology that help keep my kids safe. Anything and everything safety-related that a seat can have, I want it. I'm talking all the bells and whistles, people. But I also want to get the most bang for my buck, and that means picking a seat that will last more than a few short months before my child outgrows it. Britax convertible seats like the One4Life ClickTight All-In-One Car Seat have it all — a high strength steel frame with a 5-point harness, suitable for kids from 5 to 120 pounds and up to 63" tall.

Although several versions of this particular seat are on sale for Prime Day, the Cool Flow Teal fabric option is marked down 10% from its original price point. Not only will this seat grow with your child from an infant seat to a forward-facing seat, and then convert into a booster seat, but the "cool flow" mesh fabric helps improve air flow to keep kids cool and comfortable. If you've ever peeled a sleepy, sweaty toddler from their seat, you know why this is a must-have.

Last, but certainly not least, two Britax travel systems are discounted 15% for Amazon Prime Day: the Britax B-Lively Travel System with B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat and the Britax B-Clever Lightweight Stroller B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat Travel System. While both systems feature the Britax B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat that parents can conveniently switch from a car base to a stroller with ease, the type of stroller you desire is the defining difference in each of these deals. Choose from a traditional four-wheeled stroller or lightweight quick-fold stroller, depending on your family's needs.

No matter which Britax Prime Day deal you choose, each of these offers lets your family save big while staying safe.