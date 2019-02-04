Though Avengers: Endgame is the belle of the proverbial ball in terms of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Super Bowl trailers, a new Captain Marvel Super Bowl trailer came through as a dark horse for the franchise. Most Marvel fans are eager for the new Avengers installment due to the precipitous cliffhanger at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. But Captain Marvel will introduce a new prequel to the story about a month before the new Avengers movie drops.

Captain Marvel has already released two full trailers, a 90-second "special look," and a 60-second action sequence on YouTube heading into Super Bowl 53, according to TheWrap. But fans tuning into the game were hopeful that another sneak peek of the film would make its way into the host of new trailers slated to air during the Super Bowl.

There was some skepticism about whether Disney would advertise two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in one day, especially when Avengers has fewer trailers out. But as TheWrap pointed out, both Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther aired Super Bowl trailers last year, so it was a distinct possibility we'd see fresh trailers for two films this year, too. Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, is set to be MCU's first female-led superhero movie in 20 films, and it delivered a short but sweet trailer during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

