The Cast For 'Incredibles 2' Has Been Revealed & The Internet Is So Excited

For the most part, I'm not a huge fan of sequels. I mean, I'll always watch one on the off chance that it somehow pulls a Godfather 2 and surpasses the original. But this is rarely the case in my experience. That being said, I have a good feeling about Pixar's next sequel. Especially now that the cast for Incredibles 2 has been revealed, because it would be tough to go wrong with this crew.

Here's a little recap for those of you who might not remember the original Incredibles movie from 2004 written and directed by Brad Bird (who has signed on for the long-awaited sequel, it bears noting). After everyone starts getting a bit angry at superheroes because of all the damage they've done to buildings, Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl retire and decide to have a family. They move to the suburbs, where Mr. Incredible still hits the streets in secret to do a little vigilante work with his old buddy, Frozone. Enter salvation for the bored ex-superhero in the form of Syndrome, a new super villain in need of a good thwarting. Eventually, the entire family gets in on the action with Mr. Incredible, including kids Violet, Dash, and adorable baby Jack-Jack, because they all have super powers as well. They save the day... for the time being.

Until 14 years later, when the sequel is finally made and fans get to see the Incredibles again.

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

It might have taken the team at Disney/Pixar more than a decade to get fans back up to speed with the Incredibles, but it looks like they're going to make it worth their while. Because the cast list, which was rather creatively revealed via the new Google Arts and Culture app, according to Mashable, looks just about perfect. A nice blend of the original cast members like Craig T. Nelson (the original voice of Mr. Incredible) and Holly Hunter (who voiced Elastigirl), as well as new characters.

The Google Arts and Culture app offers fans a chance to see how well the voice actors match up to their characters in the looks department. And the similarities are just this side of uncanny, if you ask me.

In this next film, it looks like things have switched up considerably since the first movie. The film picks up almost exactly where the first movie left off, except this time it's Elastigirl who is out trying to save the world. While Mr. Incredible is left at home to try to deal with the kids and their burgeoning super powers. Fans are super pumped to see what happens in the new film, which also brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone.

And here are the actors who have signed on to voice new characters for Incredibles 2:

Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will voice wealthy businessman Winston Deavor, who owns a big tech-company with his sister Evelyn, voiced by Catherine Keener of 40-Year-Old Virgin. He also happens to be obsessed with Supers, which could get interesting.

Rick Dicker (also Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) plays Jonathan Banks, a government official involved in the Super Relocation Program.

Sophia Bush plays a new super hero named Voyd

Isabella Rosselini plays "Ambassador," a character who reportedly advocates for legislating Superheroes.

Oh, and can we all please not forget that director Brad Bird voiced Super costume designer Edna?

Happily, Bird will be reprising his role for Incredibles 2.

The new movie is set to hit theaters on June 15, 2018 in the United States. And honestly, the wait feels just soooo long. But with this new cast of characters signed on to join the originals, it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.

