There’s a mix of different professions that make up the cast this season, including some that could make players a threat, like Dan, who is former military. Then there are players like Ron and Wendy, who don't seem to have very athletic backgrounds. They could still be worthy social competitors, however, and gaining trust and alliances along the way helps a lot in staying in the Survivor game.

The returning vets could have a leg up on the competition already. They have all been in similar positions before. And for some of the returning players, like Aubry, who was already in two different Survivor seasons prior to Edge of Extinction, they have a lot more experience than the newbies. They might be out for blood this time around, eager to win even more than those who are new to the game.

Survivor host Jeff Probst spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Edge of Extinction twist this season and confirmed that even the show’s veterans won't see it coming.

"Everything you do will require way more effort than you were doing back on that thing that you thought was tough called Survivor," he said. "And you’re doing it all on the idea that you have a shot to get back in."

While there have been similar twists to get back in the game in earlier seasons of Survivor, Probst said that this one takes it to whole other level in terms of difficulty and intensity. So just in case some of the returning players expect the twist ahead of time, they will still get a few surprises along with the rest of the Season 38 cast.