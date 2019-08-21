Every season before The Challenge premieres, fans want to know what the theme and setting will be. The players could find themselves in the desert, rainforest, or somehow something in between. Part of this season takes place in what looks like the jungle, which is drastically different from the African desert of last season. But The Challenge Season 34 theme is the most important thing for fans to take note of.

Last season was called War of the Worlds and combined rookies and returning players within the game. Each rookie was partnered with a vet and from there, rookies learned the ropes while Challenge vets tried to best their adversaries from past seasons. This season, which premieres on Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, the majority of those cast members are back to once again try and lay claim to the grand prize in a season aptly called War of the Worlds 2.

There are still some newcomers this season, like Nicole Bass from Ex on the Beach UK 6 and Idris Virgo from Love Island UK 4, but some of the UK players from last season who eventually found themselves pitted against US players will be back to play on one of two teams. For the first time in years, The Challenge will bring back the two team season and in this case, it means the UK against the US. Things are about to get a lot more competitive than before. And something tells me this could lead to an even stronger rivalry between the players than what began last season.

MTV's The Challenge on YouTube

The trailer for The Challenge Season 34 shows both teams going at it and they both seem out for blood this time around. Last season offered newbies and vets the chance to get to know each other and figure out if they could work together. This season, the line is drawn and even if some of the US players got along with the UK players last season, they will be pitted against each other.

On the other hand, the Season 34 theme for The Challenge could help old enemies settle their scores. Kyle, for example, has been a heel for Cara Maria and Paulie for the past couple of seasons and with him on the UK team, it gives him a way to work against them without sabotaging his own team in the process.

The idea for the War of the Worlds 2 theme isn't anything new to The Challenge franchise. Seasons 21, 24, and 28 were part of the ongoing Rivals theme. There was still a winner who made it to the end of each season, but the rivalries and alliances spilled over into other seasons, similar to what will happen with The Challenge Season 34.

This season will start off with two teams and four "reinforcements", according to People. It's not yet clear what these additional cast members will bring to the US and UK teams, but they could shake up the game a little bit. It's also not clear if the US and UK teams will remain intact for the duration of the season. If the teams are eventually split up, it could change alliances and throw a wrench in some players' plans for the season.

If that happens, I think it would be worth it to give this theme a third season. These players have already proven they can bring the competitiveness and drama the show needs to keep it fresh. More than anything, though, I'm just excited to see how the returning UK players fare against the US team now that they have experience under their belts.

The Challenge airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.