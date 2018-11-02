Now that Halloween is in the rear view mirror, I'm unabashedly in holiday mode. This morning I almost queued up a holiday playlist on Spotify (I didn't, but it took some restraint!). So, needless to say, when I heard about The Children's Place holiday pajama sale for the whole family, I was already primed to do some major holiday shopping. If you're also feeling all of the holiday vibes now that November is here, you won't want to miss this major jammie sale.

The Children's Place is now offering 50 percent off tons of holiday-themed pajamas in unisex adult, kids, toddler and baby sizes in their Holiday Sleep Shop. That means adult holiday pajamas are currently priced under $20, and the children's sizes are all priced under $13 (with many under $9!). So whether you're hoping to get some family photos in matching pajamas for your holiday card, or you just want to be coordinated for cozy Christmas lounging, The Children's Place is the place to stock up... and soon.

Of course, you'll still have to decide on a print that everyone likes, but that shouldn't be tough considering the super cute Holiday Sleep Store stock this year. There are classic options, like the one-piece sleepers in green-and-red candy cane stripes for babies, kids, and adults (prices range from $7 to $18), or the Christmas Fairisle sleepers in fleece ($8 to $18). But if your family is trendy than traditional, there are also Christmas emoji pajamas in red, green, navy, and pink ($8 to $18). These allow for a little variety within the matching theme, as the print comes in both the one-piece sleeper style and a separate top and bottom. (Or if you really want to push the "matching" envelope, you could even give everybody a different color!)

And if you love matching family pajamas, but want them to last beyond the holiday season, there are even some designs on sale that aren't holiday specific, ranging from lovely floral prints to panda and dinosaur hoodies. I especially love this amazing unicorn hoodie sleeper ($22).

My sister is also unicorn-obsessed, so you better believe she'll be unwrapping those magical jammies on Christmas morning (and come to think of it, I want some too!). This style is also available in kid and baby sizes, FYI (from $8 to $17).

Speaking of kids and babies, The Children's Place is also running a sale on other holiday-themed children's pajamas, that (sadly) don't come in adult sizes. Some of these designs are adorably playful, like the glow-in-the-dark "Gingja Bread Man," which features a stealth ninja cookie, ($9, The Children's Place) and a Christmas Space onesie, which features a galactic print with the words 'Merry Christmas' woven throughout ($8, The Children's Place). There's even aWhere's Waldo-esque Santa print that's hipster heaven ($8, The Children's Place). No matter what your style preference, there's a holiday jammie out there that will satisfy your (and your kid's) whims and fancies. And, of course, come Christmas morning, the jammie pics will be pretty much everything!

So with the holidays quickly approaching, now is the time to score some super comfy, cute, matching pajamas for you and your little sugar plums. Just turn on a holiday playlist and you'll be feeling merry and bright in no time!