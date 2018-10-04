It's not quite Halloween, yet I was at a store this morning that was already breaking out the Christmas decorations. Normally this would annoy me (c'mon, it's only October!), but not today. That's because I just booked a photographer to shoot some pics for our family holiday card, and I'm daydreaming about wardrobe options. Should we go all white everything, or the more whimsical, family jammie time route? Because now Target has Harry Potter pajamas for the whole family, and they would make the cutest, most mischievous holiday card ensembles ever.

The Harry Potter Family Pajamas Collection at Target is available in sizes for men, women, kids, and toddlers (from 12 months through 3T). And it's a good thing, because these pajamas have such a playful design they're sure to appeal to Muggles of all ages. Take, for example, the pajama tops printed with the cheeky saying, "I Solemnly Swear That I'm Up To No Good" on the front. Can you just imagine how cute a photo of the kids peeking into Christmas presents whilst wearing those PJs would be? (Okay, okay, I'll stop walking you through my photoshoot scenarios.) Back to the pajamas!

The pajama bottoms across the collection are navy, with maroon cuffs, and feature some fun Harry Potter references, like the Hogwarts' "H" crest, a wizardly lightning bolt, and of course, Harry's famous glasses. And the diehard fans of J.K. Rowling's magical books will know exactly where the "I solemnly swear... " quote comes from (hint: the Marauder's Map!)

All of the Harry Potter pajamas at Target are available online and in stores, and are priced at $25 and under. They're made from 100% cotton, which Target promises will keep you "cool and comfortable for a night of wizarding-world dreams."

Beyond just functioning as adorable props for your holiday photos, these Potter jammies are totally perfect for family movie nights (Harry Potter marathon, anyone?!), comfy bedtimes, and tons of winter lounging. I'm totally picturing a holiday season spent gathered around the Christmas tree, sipping mugs of butterbeer, and goofing around in our matching jam-jams. Ahhh, yes, that does sound magical.

And speaking of holidays, these dreamy Potter pajamas would make the perfect gift for all of the wannabe Hogwarts students in your life. If your family is flush with cousins, like mine is, you can stock up on these pajamas in all sizes so your little cousins can feel like Hermione or Harry during your holiday gathering — and beyond. Just make sure you have your phone ready to capture all of that adorableness.

If you have an infant that's too small to fit into the toddler-sized Potter jammies, don't fret. Your little wizard can still get in on the Potter fun thanks to Target's unbelievably cute Harry Potter-inspired baby clothes, including this two-piece long sleeve t-shirt and footed joggers set with front kangaroo pocket ($20, Target).

I'm especially a fan of their 3-pack of Harry Potter baby long-sleeved bodysuits with adorable phrases on them, including "Mischief Maker," "Dumbledore's Army" and "I'm a Keeper." ($15, Target)

I didn't think my love of Target could get any stronger, but after seeing their new Harry Potter family pajamas, I'm even more spellbound.