Although back-to-school shopping might feel a little different this year (like everything else about 2020), your kid is probably in need of a few new threads by now. Thankfully, The Children's Place back-to-school sale is here, so you can basically revamp your kid's whole wardrobe for some amazingly low prices (and it's a good thing, because everybody's wallet needs a break).

The current promos are available through August 1st, so don't wait too long to take a peek if you're interested. You'll find polo shirts at $4 a pop, $5 graphic tees, $8 jeans, and backpacks at half off. Plus, you'll get 50 to 60% off the entire site (yup, the entire site). The backpack sale features plenty of cool choices for under $20, whether your kid likes holographic designs, Disney characters, or Minecraft. (Plenty of them include matching lunch boxes or pencil cases, too.) Although many parents are stuck making the tough decision of whether to send kids back to the classroom for fall 2020, at least the clothes shopping part of back-to-school prep for this year can be fairly easy.

Whether or not your kid wears a uniform, these $4 polo packs are a steal. Available in a wide variety of sizes and colors and made from pre-washed fabric with a tag-free label, they're designed to be comfy from the start.

Nothing says back-to-school time like a new backpack, and this sparkly unicorn design is so adorable you'll want to borrow it yourself.

Whether your little one likes a skinny, bootcut, or straight jean style, the selection of $8 jeans is kind of jaw-dropping.

If nothing else is easy about this year, at least it's easy to stock up on cute clothes for your kids.