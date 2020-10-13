It's the story every royal fan has been waiting to unfold and it's nearly arrived as The Crown Season 4 trailer revealed Princess Diana's first appearance. As the woman who arguably changed the way the world looked at the royal family, watching Emma Corrin on screen as Lady Diana Spencer is thrilling. So much so the wait until the new season debuts on Netflix is going to be a tough one.

The fourth season of The Crown picks up in the late 1970s, when heir to the throne Prince Charles remains single at the age of 30 years old. Queen Elizabeth II, played again by the incomparable Olivia Colman, is preoccupied with finding an appropriate wife for her oldest son.

Enter Lady Diana Spencer, the youngest daughter of the eighth Earl Spencer and a 19-year-old nursery school teacher. She quickly becomes engaged to Prince Charles and the couple are married in 1981 in a fairytale wedding.

As the narrator of the new trailer for Season 4 of The Crown notes while ominous music plays in the background: "Here is the stuff of which fairytales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairytales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.' As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins."

Season 4 of The Crown is set to drop on Nov. 15 on Netflix and will cover the tumultuous royal era of 1979 to 1990. These years were dominated by stories of Princess Diana, or "The People's Princess" as she came to be called, as she found her footing as a philanthropist in ways that were unfamiliar to the royal family at the time. She also gave birth to two sons during those years, first to Prince William in 1982 and then Prince Harry in 1985.

This season will see some familiar faces, like Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. But there will also be some exciting new additions like Corrin, who seems to have captured Princess Diana perfectly from the teaser trailer, and X Files' Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

After three seasons of real-life monarchy drama, from Princess Margaret's alleged affair on the island of Mustique to young Prince Charles' star-crossed romance with Camilla Parker (which we know will come back later during his marriage to Princess Diana), The Crown has been a real whirlwind. But let's be honest; it's all been leading up to Princess Diana.

The Crown Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 15.