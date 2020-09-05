When I was a kid, The Dark Crystal had just enough creep factor for me, but I kept coming back to it for the beautiful cinematography and the magic of Jim Henson’s creations. This gorgeously dark story is now coming in board book form in The Dark Crystal Book of Opposites from PlayPop in October 2020.

And not only is this a gorgeously illustrated book by Bill Robinson that looks like it came straight from the incredible ‘80s movie, but it’s also a “touch and feel” book, perfect for little fingers eager to explore and learn through touch. It’s up to your child to guide your favorite characters Jen, Kira, and Fizzgig in healing the Dark Crystal so they can bring balance “to the world of Thra,” the description reads.

And how can you help guide the group? By helping them learn about opposites of course. Through touch and feel, kids will help the group learn “by pointing out the differences between the kind Gelflings and the evil Skeksis. Concepts like fast and slow, light and dark, big and small will be revealed through touch and feel elements." What better way to learn about opposites than a book based on a movie that most definitely has both dark and light elements?

Other books in this fun nostalgic series of ‘80s throwbacks include Back to the Future: Telling Time With Marty McFly, as well as Ghostbusters: 1 to 10 Slimer’s Loose Again, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: E.T.’s First Words.

The Dark Crystal Book of Opposites from PlayPop is available for preorder now, but will be released to the public on Oct. 20, 2020. The cost is just $10 and it’s appropriate for ages infant to 3 years old. You can’t go wrong with introducing the darker and more mystical side of Jim Henson’s genius, and you’ll have a blast reading through this book with your children and reminiscing the way this movie made you feel when you were a child.