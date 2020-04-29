If you and your kids were left wanting a little more Disney magic, you'll be pleased to know that there's going to be The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. And best of all, the musical special, once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Following the first installment of The Disney Family Singalong, which aired on April 16, "all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic" are in store for round #2, ABC announced on Wednesday.

Like the first one, the upcoming hour-long nationwide singalong will feature several celebrity appearances singing iconic Disney tunes; ABC said that "celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon." The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will also feature an animated version of Mickey to guide viewers through the songs with on-screen lyrics.

"More Disney Family Singalong magic is coming and just in time for Mother's Day!" Seacrest captioned a photo of him holding a Beauty and the Beast teacup on Instagram. "Join me for Volume II with even more stars singing your favorite Disney tunes."

In the first special, musicians including Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and even Beyoncé sang songs from films like Toy Story, Cinderella, Hercules, and Frozen. Now that this special is airing on Mother's Day, perhaps there will some parenting-centric songs like "Mother Knows Best" from Tangled or "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.

In addition to entertaining folks during quarantine, the first special was able to help bring awareness to Feeding America and the organization's efforts to feed people during the coronavirus pandemic, which it aims to do once again. "The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and providing much needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement.

Those with a cable subscription will be able to tune into The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II when it airs on Sunday, May 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on ABC. And if you miss it, the special will be available to stream again and again on Disney+ in the following days.