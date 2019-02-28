My husband and I are planning our first family trip to Disney World this fall with our two little girls and we are so excited. Disney is a magical place — the happiest place on earth — and we'll be heading there just as our youngest is turning 1. But while I'm more than thrilled to enjoy Disney World with our little family, I'm also hoping to do a little shopping before we head to Mickey's kingdom. You guys, planning a trip to Disney World is no joke. Which is why I'm living for the Disney Store sale happening right now. Character t-shirts to wear in the park at buy one, get one half off deals? Yes please. Toys we can give as early "souvenirs" for our trip that won't break the bank? OK! Early Christmas shopping? Ha, I'm not quite there yet. But hey, good idea if you are!

The Disney Store often has great deals and sales, but right now, they're offering a sitewide Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off sale with the code MIXMATCH. The sale includes everything from clothing and accessories to toys and home decor, so it's definitely worth checking out. There's also a free shipping code — SHIPMAGIC — that applies to orders of $75 or more. (There are some restrictions.) It's like Tinkerbell herself threw around some pixie dust for this one. But keep in mind that the sale starts today, Feb. 28, and is only going through March 3. So what can you get? I'm glad you asked, because I'm basically making my own shopping list now.