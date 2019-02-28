The Disney Store Sale Includes Buy One, Get One 50% Off *Sitewide*
My husband and I are planning our first family trip to Disney World this fall with our two little girls and we are so excited. Disney is a magical place — the happiest place on earth — and we'll be heading there just as our youngest is turning 1. But while I'm more than thrilled to enjoy Disney World with our little family, I'm also hoping to do a little shopping before we head to Mickey's kingdom. You guys, planning a trip to Disney World is no joke. Which is why I'm living for the Disney Store sale happening right now. Character t-shirts to wear in the park at buy one, get one half off deals? Yes please. Toys we can give as early "souvenirs" for our trip that won't break the bank? OK! Early Christmas shopping? Ha, I'm not quite there yet. But hey, good idea if you are!
The Disney Store often has great deals and sales, but right now, they're offering a sitewide Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off sale with the code MIXMATCH. The sale includes everything from clothing and accessories to toys and home decor, so it's definitely worth checking out. There's also a free shipping code — SHIPMAGIC — that applies to orders of $75 or more. (There are some restrictions.) It's like Tinkerbell herself threw around some pixie dust for this one. But keep in mind that the sale starts today, Feb. 28, and is only going through March 3. So what can you get? I'm glad you asked, because I'm basically making my own shopping list now.
Beach Towels
Moana Personalized Beach Towel
$16.95
$15
Disney Store
Whether you're planning a vacation or not, everyone needs beach towels, and the Disney ones are customizable — you can easily personalize them with your child's name. These are already discounted, but are then part of the Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off deal, too. Major barg. These would make great Easter basket gifts, too.
Swimsuits
T-Shirts
Al's Toy Barn Staff T-Shirt for Men - Toy Story
$26.95
Disney
OK, this shirt is perfect for my husband and our Disney World trip. I love Disney shirts that are just subtle enough that only extreme members of the fandom will understand, and this one is definitely it. Again, it's part of the Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off, so grab a few for the whole fam.
Costumes
Anna Costume for Kids - Frozen
$49.95
Disney
Considering our oldest has already decided she wants to be Elsa for Halloween and have her little sister be Anna, this costume sale is right up my alley. Even if you're not already thinking about October (my kid *lives* for Halloween), this sale is the perfect way to update your kids' dress-up drawer.
Dolls
Disney Animators' Collection Mowgli Doll - Origins Series
$24.95
Disney
I can *not* with how cute this Mowgli doll is. All of the Animators Collection dolls are cute, but little Mowgli is just too much. This would be the perfect time to stock up on Christmas gifts or grab a few of these sweet dolls for Easter baskets.
Action Figures
Bath Sets
Doc McStuffins Bath Set
$16.95
Disney
I know I keep talking about my own kids, but I just found their Easter basket gifts. These cute bath sets come in tons of character varieties, including 'Frozen,' 'The Little Mermaid,' and 'Winnie-the-Pooh' so there's something for everyone. The little carrying case is a nice touch, and it will all hopefully keep your kid motivated to stay *in* the tub instead of climbing out and soaking the floors.
Playsets
Muppet Babies Schoolhouse Playset
$29.95
Disney
Playsets are always a great toy to keep kids occupied, especially when they feature their favorite characters. This is a great birthday gift for my oldest who's straight up obsessed with Kermit, but I really love that they're BOGO 50 percent off. I'm half-tempted to buy a few for her birthday and Christmas. The playsets include Rapunzel, Cinderella, Moana, and more.
Baby Toys
Mickey Mouse and Friends Soft Blocks for Baby
$14.95
Disney
And for the tiniest members of your family, there are these sweet soft blocks featuring their favorite Disney characters. Introduce them early to Mickey and the gang, but there are also sets with Minnie Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh. The packaging makes them a great shower gift, too.