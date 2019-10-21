Thanks to a recent collaboration, you can pick up a super cute beanie and support an amazing cause all at the same time. With the Disney x Love Your Melon collaboration, buying an adorable Disney-themed hat will mean supporting the fight against pediatric cancer. You can rock these mouse ears with pride, because each of these special hats provide so much help to the children who need it most.

The first hats from the Disney x Love Your Melon collection are cute, fun, and a little bit whimsical. The line features two adult styles (a double pom beanie and an adult beanie), as well as two kids styles (also featuring a double pom beanie and a kids beanie option). If you want a more low-key, traditional hat, the adult and kids beanie options feature a little Mickey or Minnie Mouse design on the edge of the cuff. And for an added touch of that Disney magic, the double pom beanies form the iconic Mickey Mouse ears shape that's beloved by Disney fans the world over. The hats are available in solid black, blush, and black speckled shades, and the removable pom-poms are either black or blush. The solo beanies retail for $40 each, and the double pom beanies are $65 each.

And to make matters even better, these fun and fashionable Disney-inspired hats support a seriously important cause. "“Love Your Melon is dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer and has given $6.2 million to pediatric cancer research. By incorporating Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars characters into our products, we are able to expand our product collection for our supporters globally," Zachary Quinn, president of Love Your Melon, said in a press release. With Disney's backing, the Love Your Melon company can do even more good for children who are facing a battle with cancer.

Oh, and keep an eye out for future collaborations. Love Your Melon is working with all the Disney properties, and that includes Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Chances are, a cool hat featuring your favorite character from these universes will be available soon.

In 2012, Love Your Melon began as a college project with a simple goal: put a hat on every child battling cancer in America. By selling its hats, as well as home, baby, apparel, and pet goods, Love Your Melon has raised $6.2 million to help fund the fight against pediatric cancer. The company donates half of its profits to nonprofit partners. In line with its original goals, Love Your Melon has donated over 170,000 hats to children currently battling cancer.

So if you or your kids need a fresh hat, or you're looking for some thoughtful holiday gift ideas, keep these cute and helpful hats in mind. Whether you opt for the minimal style or go all-out with the pom-poms to create your own Mickey Mouse ears silhouette, there's a hat for every style and personality. The Disney X Love Your Melon collection offers these fun and fashionable beanies that can do so much good for deserving children.