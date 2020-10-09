Chances are, if you're having a baby, or if you have a newborn, you've considered buying a DockATot. If the price has been what's been keeping you from buying one, it just so happens that the DockATot lounger's getting a big discount on Prime Day 2020.

This Prime Day 2020, the DockATot Deluxe in pristine white will be 20% off the original $175 price tag. The lounger is actually pretty cool. It's made of a 100% cotton cover and a polyester tube that is designed to offer parents a safe space to put down baby while they are nearby.

DockATot wrote that it actually creates a microclimate, noting that "DockATot is made in the EU with OEKO-TEX certified fabrics that do not harbor heat." They said that "This ensures that the micro-climate (space directly affecting their surroundings) is the best possible for baby." So basically, even though your baby is essentially laying on a pillow, the curated materials keeps your little one from overheating.

If you do plan on using the product as a place for baby to nap from time to time, it's important to be aware of the potential risks involved so that you know how to using the product safely. (No, this product is not designed to act as a replacement crib.)

All in all, people who have the DockATot swear by it. Even celebrity moms like Kourtney Kardashian are known to have used it for their own babies. And while it is not a replacement for full-time help, which is what parents could really use these days, it's nice to have a safe space to prop your baby so you can do things like go to the bathroom.