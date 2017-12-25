The Duggar Family Christmas Photo Is Here & They're Definitely Counting On More Family Members

2017 was an incredibly eventful year to say the least — and this is a statement that the Duggar family can certainly agree with. Throughout this past year, the Duggar family has had their fair share of courtships (relationships leading to marriage), weddings, anniversaries, and pregnancies. The family of 19 continues to experience new milestones, growing their brood a little more every year. If this wasn't enough to make 2017 any more exciting, the Duggar family Christmas photo shows that their family is certainly counting on growing a little more.

On Christmas morning, the Duggar family took to their official social media pages, where they shared their annual holiday card. The photo includes everyone (and I mean everyone) in the immediate Duggar family. Mom and dad, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, sit in the center of photo with their entire family around them. All 19 of their kids ranging in ages from their late 20's to the under 10-years-old, stand tall and proud in the photo, looking very happy. And the photo also features some very new (yet just as important) members of the Duggar clan — the spouses of Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph — as well as Josh, Jill, and Jessa's children.

Needless to say, there are a lot of people to fit in one photo but the Duggars were able to accomplish it with ease, showing how the family looks this holiday season.

As previously stated, their holiday card is about to get a lot bigger this time next year. Two of the Duggar children are both expecting their first child with their respective spouses in 2018. In August, 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Austin Forsyth, according to People. And photos of Joy-Anna with her bump from November show that she will be giving birth soon into the new year. And last week, Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell announced that they, too, were expecting their first child in 2018.

2017 brought a lot of accomplishments to the Duggar family, documented in the Christmas card. Joseph and Joy-Anna were also the only two Duggar children to get married in 2017. Joy-Anna and Austin married in May — and Joseph and Kendra got engaged at their wedding. Just a few months later, in September, Joseph and Kendra finally married, adding yet another spouse onto the already growing list of Duggar couples.

Not only did this year bring new pregnancies to the Duggar family, it also brought new grandchildren (all boys), too. This year, three new babies were born into the Duggar family. In February, Jessa Duggar welcomed her second son, Henry Willburforce, into her family with husband, Ben Seewald. In July, Jill Duggar gave birth to another son, Samuel Scott, with husband Derick Dillard. And Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, gave birth to their fifth child, son Mason Duggar.

If all of this could happen to the Duggar family in one year, then 2018 will more than likely be just as exciting. Currently, only one Duggar — oldest daughter, Jana — is rumored to be in a courtship. But it could be likely that the new year will bring another courtship. Because if so many Duggars can get engaged and then married all in 2017, who isn't to say that it won't happen again? In 2018, the older Duggar family members can also look forward to their show, Counting On, being on for another season. According to TLC, the show will return in Spring 2018, documenting all of the very exciting milestones happening in the Duggar family in the new year.

The Duggars have had quite the exciting year and their Christmas card shows just how much they've expanded in the past 12 months. And this new year will definitely bring more family members and exciting moments to count on.