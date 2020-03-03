The Duggar Sisters & Their Kids Enjoyed A Little Retail Therapy At Target

Shopping with one baby is not for the feint of heart, but shopping with several babies? That either requires real gumption or simply just a need to get in a little retail therapy. In the case of the Duggar sisters and their kids, I suspect these women were looking to spend a day in each other's company in one of the happiest places on earth: the aisles of Target. So why not bring all of their babies along to make it even better?

Jessa Seewald of TLC's Counting On shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Target on Instagram. As mom to 4-year-old son Spurgeon, 3-year-old son Henry, and 9-month-old baby girl Ivy, Jessa is presumably well acquainted with the department store. It is, after all, a place where a mom can sometimes sneak away to get a break... or in this case, get out to enjoy an afternoon for some girl time with the women in her life. Lucky for Jessa, she has plenty of women in her life to hang out with at Target.

The group of women included her sisters Jinger Vuolo with 1-year-old daughter Felicity, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jana Duggar, Jill Dillard, as well as sisters-in-law Lauren Duggar and Abbie Duggar, both of whom welcomed baby girls themselves in recent months. Add Jessa's daughter Ivy into the mix and it was a true girls' day out on the town (although it should be noted there was one shopping cart with some little fellas in there as well).

It looks like it was a special day for all of the sisters, perhaps especially since Jinger now lives in California rather than in Tontitown, Arkansas like the rest of the Duggar clan. And as Jessa once said on an episode of Counting On, she is close to all of her sisters "but especially to Jinger. We've always been the best of friends."

Considering how much effort goes into organizing a shopping trip with babies, busy moms, and toddlers, that closeness among the sisters seems to remain a priority in their lives. A priority that has not been totally altered by the arrival of husbands and children if their massive shopping day together is any kind of guide.

Jessa's social media followers were quick to approve of the girls' day out, writing messages like "Looks like you guys had a blast! Shopping is always good fun, especially with sisters!" and "Awesome!! So good to see y’all together..." After all, valuing the women in your life is as important as valuing your kids and your partner. Especially when you can do it at Target.